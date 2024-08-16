Alcohol Justice Reports That Canal Spanish Literacy Program Receives County Grant

Classes Expand to Assist Spanish-speaking Adults from San Rafael, Terra Linda and Novato

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canal Spanish Literacy Program (CSLP) is pleased to announce receiving new funding through the County of Marin, Equity Participatory Budgeting Process. The two-year grant for $125,000 was awarded after a county-wide voting process to determine the projects that would benefit from $2.5 million in funds made available by the County. The community, recognizing the need for the services provided by CSLP, responded and the project received 844 votes.

"Education should be a right for every individual," stated Araceli Colin, Director of the Canal Spanish Literacy Program. "Contributing to the creation of this opportunity for those who did not have access to formal education has been my motivation for all these years."

Founded as the Spanish Literacy Program in 1998, start-up funding was provided by the Marin Community Foundation and the Peter Haas Fund. Over the years the program also benefited from the generosity of a California Endowment grant and the in-kind donation of office space by Alcohol Justice which has ensured a consistent, safe, and welcoming space for instructors and students.

Cruz Avila, Executive Director at Alcohol Justice said: "What a true blessing it is to be able to share office space with the Canal Spanish Literacy Program as Araceli Colin, Maria Moreano and volunteers continue to help strengthen our communities and be the voice of change through on-going literacy skills and educational tools for their students to become empowering agents of change."

Araceli, involved since 1998, became co-coordinator in 2000 with Maria. Both instruct all classes with the help of many volunteers. The program has taught Spanish literacy skills to hundreds of adults ages 18 to 60. Through thousands of voluntary instruction hours and socialization activities in the community, the mission of the program has been realized – to provide literacy, basic education and individual empowerment to non-reading, Spanish-speaking adults. This helps them transition into regular ESL classes and assists them in obtaining a drivers' license and achieving citizenship status.

"It is extremely rewarding to see these students gain literacy skills and see how these skills transform their way of life," stated Berenice Davidson, a program volunteer since 2001. "I am thrilled to see CSLP obtain these funds and I'm looking forward to continue to assist in any way I can in the process."

The new grant will formalize CLSP to make it more competitive for future grants. The intent is to collaborate with other organizations and agencies to increase the number of students and increase the number of instruction hours per week. Though originally participants came from the Canal, residents of Novato and Terra Linda are now being instructed as well.

For additional information, please contact Araceli Colin – 415 257-2482 Ext. 231 or email [email protected].

SOURCE Alcohol Justice