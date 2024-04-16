Alcohol Justice to Participate in 23rd Annual UCLA Kaiser Permanente Equity Symposium

Alcohol and Health: Understanding Individual, Community, and Social Impacts of Alcohol

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice Executive Director Cruz Avila, and Advocacy Director Raul Verdugo will be participating along with former Alcohol Justice Board Chair Richard Zaldivar in the 23rd Annual UCLA Kaiser Permanente Equity Symposium.

What: Daylong Symposium

Where: Center for Healthy Communities, California Endowment, 1000 Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

When: Wednesday, April 17, 2024 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Who:

Why: This symposium offers a unique opportunity to glean insights from leading experts at the intersection of alcohol and health, understanding the impact of alcohol in our communities. The event is aimed at fostering discussions, sharing innovative ideas, encouraging networking, and inspiring action towards addressing unhealthy alcohol use.

Alcohol-related deaths are out of control in California. They rose from 10,800 deaths annually (Esser et al. 2020) in 2015 to 19,335 in 2021 (Jiménez, Demeter & Pinsker 2023). Alcohol-related driving fatalities also continued to rise, from 966 in 2019 to 1370 in 2021 (California OTS 2023).

Alcohol cost $3,449 per capita in CA. Statewide, in total, alcohol costs 2.9x as much as illegal drug-related harm (NIH NLM 2017).

In 2021 there were 637,515 alcohol-related visits/admissions reported in California. Medi-Cal was the expected payer in 44.3%, Medicare in 24.4% - so 69% were public insurance. Acute alcohol harm visits were most likely to be in the 19–39-year-old age-range. Whites and Hispanics each account for 40.9 percent of ED Visits and ED Admissions for chronic alcohol-related conditions. These two race groups accounted for over 80 percent of all encounters. (California Department of Health Care Access and Information).

