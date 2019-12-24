Alcohol Justice to Participate in the Second International Gathering of Women in the Struggle in Chiapas, Mexico

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice is honored and grateful to be invited to participate in the Second International Gathering of Women in Struggle, and Celebration of the 26th Anniversary of the Beginning of the War Against Oblivion.

WHERE: Chiapas, Mexico -- Tzots Choj zone

(community of Morelia, MAREZ 17 de Noviembre)

WHEN: December 26, 2019 to January 1, 2020

WHY: Alcohol Justice Advocacy Manager Mayra Jimenez will be attending the event for the second year in a row to connect, learn, and stand in solidarity with women at the forefront of social justice efforts across international borders. Alcohol Justice is committed to building partnerships and ground their work in the United States with other efforts across the world that intersect with the fight against corporate and capitalist agendas that value profits over people, public health, and autonomy.

"I am excited to attend this gathering to represent Alcohol Justice and the Social Justice advocacy happening in California with women from all over the world," stated Alcohol Justice Advocacy Manager Mayra Jimenez. "I hope to engage in conversations that intersect with our fight against Big Alcohol and the multinational, global domination of the alcohol industry. The last time, 8,000 women from around the world attended, they convened to discuss, perform and create art on various social justice issues. This time, the convening will center on addressing the international crisis of violence against women."

More information: https://bit.ly/2tJw043

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EnlaceZap/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/notienlacezap

Contact: mayraj@alcoholjustice.org

