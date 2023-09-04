Alcoholic beverages market In US to Grow by USD 52.82 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The increased demand for craft drinks to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the US alcoholic beverages market size is projected to increase by USD 52.82 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.95% between 2022 and 2027. One of the key factors driving the US alcoholic beverages market growth is the increased demand for craft drinks. One of the key characteristics of craft beers is that they are locally brewed, taste unique compared to regular beers, and come in a variety of ingredients and flavors. Demand for these craft beers is huge and are produced in chilled bottles, cans, and kegs. In addition, there is also a strong demand for other types of craft segments such as craft cocktails and craft alcoholic beverages segment. Thus, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forest period. Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alcoholic Beverages Market in US 2023-2027

Alcoholic Beverages Market in US – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The alcoholic beverages market in the US is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer alcoholic beverages in US in the market are Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Bronco Wine Co., Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Fifth Generation Inc., Heaven Hill Sales Co., Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pernod Ricard SA, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., Sazerac Co. Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., The Edrington Group Ltd., The Mark Anthony Group of Companies, and The Wine Group LLC and others.

Company Offerings -

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd: The company offers alcoholic beverages such as Asahi Super Dry beer, Peroni Nastro Azzurro beer, and Pilsner Urquell beer.

Alcoholic Beverages Market In US - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channels (Off-trade and On-trade) and products (Beer, Wine, Spirits, RTD, and Others).

During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the off-trade segment will have significant growth. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty shops, and other retail outlets including online sales are the key components of the off-trade industry. These supermarkets and hypermarkets feature areas specifically designated for the storage of alcoholic beverages, and various brands are offered in enormous numbers. Additionally, the opening of new supermarkets and hypermarkets is anticipated to boost alcohol sales through off-trade channels, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of the US market for alcoholic drinks during the forecast period.

Alcoholic Beverages Market In US – Market Dynamics

Leading Trend-

New packaging formats is the leading trend shaping the growth of the market. Some market players are launching special new packaging labels in different formats. These unique, luxurious packages help to attract consumer segments and enhance product shelf life. One of the main reasons for the high demand for these packaged products is the ease of consumption on the go and the lightness of these packaging formats. Thus, these trend is expected to fuel the growth of the US alcoholic beverage market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Alcoholic Beverages Market In US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the alcoholic beverages market In US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the alcoholic beverages market In US size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the alcoholic beverages market across US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of alcoholic beverages market companies In US

Alcoholic Beverages Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 52.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.0 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Bronco Wine Co., Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Fifth Generation Inc., Heaven Hill Sales Co., Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pernod Ricard SA, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., Sazerac Co. Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., The Edrington Group Ltd., The Mark Anthony Group of Companies, and The Wine Group LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

