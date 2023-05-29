Alcoholic Beverages Market size to grow by USD 440.18 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increasing popularity of craft drinks - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the alcoholic beverages market, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 440.18 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growth of the alcoholic beverages market is being driven by the increasing popularity of craft drinks.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2027

Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg AS, Constellation Brands Inc., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, FIFCO USA , Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Pernod Ricard SA, Stone Brewing Co. LLC, Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., Victory Brewing Co., and Yanghe Distillery Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2027 Size

Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2027 Trends

Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2027 Industry Analysis

Market Drivers

Increase in popularity of the craft segment

Rise in mergers and acquisitions

Increase in marketing and promotional activities

Market Trends

Increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages

Increasing online sales of alcoholic beverages

New packaging formats

Market Challenges

The prominence of counterfeit products

Competition from other beverages

High taxation

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a PDF sample report!

Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Alcoholic Beverages Market is segmented as below:

Product

Beer: The market share growth by the beer segment will be significant during the forecast period. The beer segment showed a gradual increase in market share of USD 891.11 billion in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021.

in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021.

Spirits



Wine

Distribution Channel

Off-trade



On-trade

Geography

Europe: Europe is projected to contribute 32% of the market's growth by 2027. The alcoholic beverages market in the region is driven by steady growth in Eastern Europe .

.

APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist alcoholic beverages market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the alcoholic beverages market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the alcoholic beverages market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the alcoholic beverages market, vendors

Alcoholic Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 440.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.5 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg AS, Constellation Brands Inc., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, FIFCO USA , Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Pernod Ricard SA, Stone Brewing Co. LLC, Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., Victory Brewing Co., and Yanghe Distillery Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global alcoholic beverages market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global alcoholic beverages market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Beer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Beer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Beer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Beer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Beer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Spirits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Spirits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Spirits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Spirits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Spirits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Wine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Wine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Off-trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Off-trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on On-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on On-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on On-trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on On-trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA

Exhibit 112: Anheuser Busch InBev SA - Overview



Exhibit 113: Anheuser Busch InBev SA - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Anheuser Busch InBev SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Anheuser Busch InBev SA - Segment focus

12.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Bells Brewery Inc.

Exhibit 121: Bells Brewery Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Bells Brewery Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Bells Brewery Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Carlsberg AS

Exhibit 124: Carlsberg AS - Overview



Exhibit 125: Carlsberg AS - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Carlsberg AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Carlsberg AS - Segment focus

12.7 Constellation Brands Inc.

Exhibit 128: Constellation Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Constellation Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Constellation Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Constellation Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc.

Exhibit 132: D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Deschutes Brewery

Exhibit 135: Deschutes Brewery - Overview



Exhibit 136: Deschutes Brewery - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Deschutes Brewery - Key offerings

12.10 Diageo Plc

Exhibit 138: Diageo Plc - Overview



Exhibit 139: Diageo Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Diageo Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Diageo Plc - Segment focus

12.11 FIFCO USA

Exhibit 142: FIFCO USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 143: FIFCO USA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 144: FIFCO USA - Key offerings

12.12 Heineken NV

Exhibit 145: Heineken NV - Overview



Exhibit 146: Heineken NV - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Heineken NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Heineken NV - Segment focus

12.13 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Exhibit 153: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Segment focus

12.15 New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc.

Exhibit 157: New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Pernod Ricard SA

Exhibit 160: Pernod Ricard SA - Overview



Exhibit 161: Pernod Ricard SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Pernod Ricard SA - Key offerings

12.17 Stone Brewing Co. LLC

Exhibit 163: Stone Brewing Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 164: Stone Brewing Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Stone Brewing Co. LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

