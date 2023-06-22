Alcoholic Drinks Market size to grow by 88.96 billion liters between 2022 to 2027; Growth opportunities led by Aceo Ltd. and Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The alcoholic drinks market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by 88.96 billion liters. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growing popularity of the craft alcoholic drinks segment is a significant driver of the global alcoholic drinks market growth. Craft alcoholic beverages such as beer, spirits, and cider have experienced a rise in popularity among consumers, because of their distinct flavors and tastes. Furthermore, major established beer companies are inclined to introduce their own line of craft beer line or acquire existing craft beer brands. This strategy allows them to have strong control over the marketing techniques and the distribution network of the small breweries. For instance, Anheuser Busch InBev has already acquired about ten craft breweries, including Golden Road Brewing, Wicked Weed Brewing, and Elysian Brewing. Hence, these factors are expected to increase consumer interest in alcoholic drinks, driving the market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alcoholic Drinks Market 2023-2027

Alcoholic Drinks Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Alcoholic Drinks Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Aceo Ltd., Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Anora Group Plc, Bacardi Ltd., Bronco Wine Co., Brown Forman Corp., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., The Edrington Group Ltd., The Wine Group LLC, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., and Vina Concha y Toro SA are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings

Aceospirits – The company supplies blended and single-malt Scotch whisky and other branded bottled spirits. Additionally offers alcoholic drinks under brands such as Aceo Spirits, and Murray Mcdavid .

Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd – The company offers alcoholic drinks under brands such as Beck's, Corona, and Budweiser.

Anora Group Plc – The company offers alcoholic drinks under the brands such as Koskenkorva, LINIE Aquavit, and O. P. Anderson

Alcoholic Drinks Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Increasing consumption of alcoholic drinks is the primary trend shaping the alcoholic drinks market. The demand for alcoholic drinks is increasing rapidly in developing economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and Singapore. Alcoholic beverage producers are actively working on improving their distribution channels and expanding their sales reach. This includes taking advantage of online stores and convenience stores, which have become an important way for market growth. These efforts made by the producers help them to connect with the larger customer base and make their products more accessible to customers. Hence, these initiatives by key players are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The prominence of counterfeit products is a key challenge negatively impacting the alcoholic drinks market growth. The alcohol industry is under constant threat from the entry of counterfeit alcohol products into the market. These items can lead to heavy revenue losses for manufacturers and can also affect the health of consumers to a great extent.

Furthermore, these products are bottled and labeled and appear as the original ones. Vodka is one of the most common counterfeit spirits. Hence, the major challenge is to decrease the growth of counterfeit alcoholic drinks, as it can restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For more details and an understanding of Market Dynamics download Sample reports

Alcoholic Drinks Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Alcoholic Drinks Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Type

Beer



Wine



Spirits



RTD Pre-mixes



Cider

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Offline refers to the physical location where alcoholic beverages are sold for consumption away from the premises. This includes supermarkets, shops, bars, restaurants, hotels, and nightclubs. These locations allow the consumers to buy alcoholic beverages and enjoy them outside the establishment where they are purchased. For instance, Offline distribution channels accounted for approximately 95% of overall sales of alcoholic drinks in 2022. Furthermore, the offline distribution channel has risen due to increased consumption of alcoholic drinks, changes in customer buying behavior, and expansion in the market. Hence these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries like China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and others are key contributors to the market. India is a leading market for whiskey and accounts for the largest share of the whiskey market in APAC. It is expected that China will soon become one of the world's largest markets for tequila. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic data (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Alcoholic Drinks Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist alcoholic drinks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the alcoholic drinks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the alcoholic drinks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the alcoholic drinks market, vendors

Alcoholic Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2023-2027 88.96 billion liters Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.42 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aceo Ltd., Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Anora Group Plc, Bacardi Ltd., Bronco Wine Co., Brown Forman Corp., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., The Edrington Group Ltd., The Wine Group LLC, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., and Vina Concha y Toro SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data, you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global alcoholic drinks market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Beer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Spirits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 RTD pre-mixes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Cider - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Aceo Ltd.

12.4 Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd.

12.5 Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV

12.6 Anora Group Plc

12.7 Bacardi Ltd.

12.8 Bronco Wine Co.

12.9 Brown Forman Corp.

12.10 Carlsberg Breweries AS

12.11 Constellation Brands Inc.

12.12 Diageo Plc

12.13 E. and J. Gallo Winery

12.14 Heineken NV

12.15 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

12.16 Pernod Ricard SA

12.17 Suntory Holdings Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

