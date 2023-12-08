Alcoholic drinks market to grow by 5.42% Y-O-Y in 2023 | Aceo Ltd., Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

Alcoholic drinks market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alcoholic Drinks Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alcoholic Drinks Market 2023-2027

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Aceo Ltd., Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Anora Group Plc, Bacardi Ltd., Bronco Wine Co., Brown Forman Corp., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., The Edrington Group Ltd., The Wine Group LLC, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., Vina Concha y Toro SA, among others
  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
  • Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Beer, Wine, Spirits, RTD pre-mixes, and Cider), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the alcoholic drinks market, request a sample report

In 2017, the alcoholic drinks market was valued at 233.99 billion liters. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at 83.38 billion liters. The alcoholic drinks market size is estimated to grow by 88.96 billion liters from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.66% according to Technavio.

Alcoholic drinks market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria
  • Adoption rates
  • Adoption lifecycle
  • Drivers of price sensitivity
Global Alcoholic drinks market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - The company offers alcoholic drinks under the brands such as Beck's, Corona, and Budweiser.
  • Anora Group Plc - The company offers alcoholic drinks under the brands such as Koskenkorva, LINIE Aquavit, and O. P. Anderson.
  • Bacardi Ltd. - The company offers alcoholic drinks such as rum and Vodka.
  • Bronco Wine Co. - The company offers alcoholic drinks under the brands such as Smirnoff and Casamigos Blanco.

Alcoholic drinks marketMarket Dynamics

Major Drivers – 

  • Increase in popularity of craft segment
  • Rise in mergers and acquisitions
  • Increase in marketing and promotional activities

KEY Challenges – 

  • Prominence of counterfeit products
  • Competition from other beverages
  • High taxation

The alcoholic drinks market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this alcoholic drinks market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the alcoholic drinks market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size of the alcoholic drinks market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the alcoholic drinks market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of alcoholic drinks market vendors

TOC

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
  7. Market Segmentation by Type
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

