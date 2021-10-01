NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15 stories contained in the most recent Alcoholics Anonymous (A.A.) recovery publication, "Hispanic Women in A.A.," share the experience, strength and hope of a wide variety of Hispanic women, all of them alcoholics who found sobriety and a new way of life within A.A. The pamphlet was developed over the course of two years with a working group of Spanish-speaking A.A. women from around the country. Amalia C., a member of the A.A. General Service Board literature committee shared, "We called for personal stories reflecting both social and economic diversity. We wanted Hispanic women from any background to be able to identify."

Alcoholics Anonymous: Hispanic Women in A.A. share their experiences of hope and recovery

When it comes to getting help, "Certain parts of our society are not as well represented as others," Amalia points out, and Spanish-speaking women are one such group. "The stigma of alcoholism is greater within the Hispanic community, especially for women," says Amalia. "It can actually feel shameful to seek help." This sentiment is echoed by Irene D., General Service Office literature coordinator. "The stories in this pamphlet are for women, by women who may have had to fight adversities to find recovery... The pamphlet is easy to pick up, easy to carry around and easy to give to other women."

A.A. has multiple resources in Spanish, including the bi-monthly magazine La Viña, made up of stories from the Hispanic community, and Mujeres en AA, a new Spanish-language collection of women's stories.

For additional information, visit www.aa.org. To find an A.A. meeting, download the A.A.W.S. Meeting Guide app.

Whether in person or online — if you have a drinking problem, A.A. may be able to help. For more information, contact the Public Information desk at the General Service Office at [email protected] or (212) 870-3119.

Contact: [email protected]

(212) 870-3119

SOURCE Alcoholics Anonymous World Services, Inc.

