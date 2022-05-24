Alcoholics Anonymous: Two newly developed PSAsoffer a message of hope for people with a drinking problem

If you are drinking too much, if your drinking is causing problems, if you want help — A.A. offers a solution. Though not the only way to find sobriety, we in A.A. offer a no-cost solution that many recovering alcoholics have found works for them. While in many places in-person meetings are available, in recent years virtual groups have flourished, creating many new channels to connect with A.A.'s message of recovery.

The two new PSAs (:60, :30 and :15 lengths) are available to Broadcast stations in English, Spanish and French Canadian.

For additional information, visit www.aa.org. To view a Public Service Announcement, click here. To find an A.A. meeting, download the A.A.W.S. Meeting Guide app or contact a local A.A. Central office or Intergroup Office.

Whether in person or online — if you have a drinking problem, A.A. may be able to help.

If you'd like more information for media purposes, contact the Public Information desk at the General Service Office at [email protected] or (212) 870-3119.

Contact: [email protected]

(212) 870-3119

SOURCE Alcoholics Anonymous World Services, Inc.