Alcom Printing Group, Inc. and Christmas City Printing, Co. Inc. Announce Merger

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcom Printing Group, Inc has purchased Christmas City Printing Co., Inc. of Bethlehem, Pa. The acquisition is the third in as many years. Since 2017, Alcom has acquired Great Atlantic Graphics, Lansdale, Pa. and Payne Printery, Dallas, Pa. Christmas City has joined the combined excellence of their business operations offering customers an integrated spectrum of print solutions including technologically-advanced facilities offering digital, web, sheetfed, large format, direct mail, branded promotional products and distribution capabilities. Together, the companies combine a wealth of knowledge, experience, innovation, and responsiveness to customer needs.

Alcom, a recognized leader in the industry with over 75 years of service excellence, is a leading provider of integrated solutions for print, direct mail, marketing and business development and offers solutions that include commercial sheetfed and web lithography, digital print, wide format, print on demand, fulfillment solutions, promotional product offerings along with robust workflow technologies that facilitate online orders, manage inventory and reduce print obsolescence." Merging our culture with Alcom is the perfect combination for long term success in an ever-changing industry, stated Christopher Sicinski, Vice President of CCP". Alcom's commitment to investing in future technology and it's loyal employees will bring additional resources and value to our loyal client base" added Paul Sicinski, President of CCP.

"The partnership offers current CCP customers expanded services previously unavailable to them allowing for the ability to meet the tightest deadlines, reducing costs while offering uncompromising quality," states Doug Yeager, COO of Alcom.

"The attraction of Christmas City due to its location in the Lehigh Valley and half-sized printing capabilities will enable Alcom's full size customer base the flexibility and needed cost structure for smaller print runs. CCP will now have access to a much broader spectrum of service and throughput for the larger needs of their customer base. This merger has been in the works for several years and took an incredible amount of patience and focus to become such a success. It's truly an exciting time for our business and our customers," states Don Eichman, President and CEO of Alcom.

Eichman also noted that the companies will continue operating under their individual names and CCP will become a division of Alcom Printing Group, Inc. CCP will maintain its manufacturing facility in Bethlehem Pennsylvania for the foreseeable future.

