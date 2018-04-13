Alcon introduces pre-loaded delivery system for the CyPass® Micro-Stent to enhance surgical experience

"The introduction of the new CyPass Ultra System shows our commitment to partner with surgeons and continuously innovate in the surgical glaucoma space to ensure our technology delivers the best surgical experience possible," said Sergio Duplan, Region President, North America, Alcon. "This new pre-loaded system makes it easier for surgeons to deliver optimal outcomes for their glaucoma patients undergoing cataract surgery."

The CyPass Ultra System includes a pre-loaded CyPass Micro-Stent, which is housed in a loader tip attached to a hand-held surgical instrument called the CyPass applier. The CyPass Ultra System, along with the following data that reinforces the clinical value of the CyPass Micro-Stent, will headline the company's clinical program at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) annual meeting this year.

Retrospective Review of Phacoemulsification Combined with a Suprachoroidal Stent Versus Phacoemulsification Combined with a Trabecular Bypass Stent for the Treatment of POAG (Drs. Steven Vold and Mike McFarland )

and ) Key Findings : In a retrospective review comparing 100 eyes undergoing cataract surgery combined with the CyPass Micro-Stent to 100 eyes undergoing cataract surgery with the Glaukos ® iStent ® *, a greater percentage of eyes in the CyPass Micro-Stent arm achieved IOP≤18 mmHg at 12 months post-surgery (82% vs. 55%, p <0.001). In addition, the mean IOP at 12 months post-surgery was 2.11 mmHg lower in the CyPass Micro-Stent arm ( p <0.001).

and ) Key Findings : Interim results from the COMPASS extension study showed similar safety outcomes for CyPass Micro-Stent with cataract surgery as compared to cataract surgery alone, as well as sustained IOP lowering efficacy through 48 months post-surgery.

) Key Findings : The CyPass Micro-Stent had minimal effects on predicted refractive outcome, and no statistical differences were found in refractive outcomes of 43 eyes undergoing cataract surgery with the CyPass Micro-Stent and 43 eyes undergoing cataract surgery alone.

, and ) Key Takeaways: In collaboration with the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Alcon plans to enroll 4,000 patients implanted with the CyPass Micro-Stent from the IRIS database over a 5-year period to collect real-world data that will be relevant to clinical usage and practice.

"Traditional treatment options for glaucoma patients can prove challenging for a variety of reasons, many of which reduce adherence and can worsen outcomes," said Dr. William Clifford, Fry Eye Associates, Garden City, Kansas. "We are excited about the long-term data that show the CyPass Micro-Stent has real promise for safely filling an unmet need in this population and can help reduce the reliance on topical medications."

The CyPass Micro-Stent received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in 2016. This new pre-loaded system is expected to be widely available to surgeons in May 2018.

About the CyPass Micro-Stent

The CyPass Micro-Stent is a prescription medical device that is indicated for use in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of IOP in adult patients with mild-to-moderate primary open-angle glaucoma. The use of the CyPass Micro-Stent is contraindicated in eyes with angle closure glaucoma and eyes with traumatic, malignant, uveitic or neovascular glaucoma or discernible congenital anomalies of the anterior chamber angle. If IOP is not adequately maintained after implantation of a CyPass Micro-Stent, additional therapy may be needed for IOP control.

In a randomized, multicenter clinical trial comparing cataract surgery with the CyPass Micro-Stent to cataract surgery alone, the most common post-operative adverse events included: Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) loss of 10 or more letters at 3 months after surgery (8.8% for the CyPass Micro-Stent vs. 15.3% for cataract surgery only); anterior chamber cell and flare requiring steroid treatment 30 or more days after surgery (8.6% vs. 3.8%); worsening of visual field mean deviation by 2.5 or more decibels (6.7% vs. 9.9%); IOP increase of 10 or more mmHg 30 or more days after surgery (4.3% vs. 2.3%); and corneal edema 30 or more days after surgery, or severe in nature (3.5% vs. 1.5%).

Please refer to the Instructions for Use for the CyPass Micro-Stent available at www.alcon.com for a complete list of contraindications, warnings, precautions and adverse events.

About Alcon

Alcon is the global leader in eye care. As a division of Novartis, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our products touch the lives of more than 260 million people each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors, and there are millions more who are waiting for solutions to meet their eye care needs. Our purpose is reimagining eye care, and we do this through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that enhance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

