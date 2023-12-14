ALCON LIGHTING EASES HOLIDAY STRESS WITH INNOVATIVE WELLNESS PROGRAM

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcon Lighting, a leading commercial lighting company, is tackling holiday stress by extending the success of its workday meditation program to support employees during the festive season.

Amid the challenges of today's workplace, Alcon Lighting has observed positive outcomes from its meditation initiative, demonstrating reduced stress, increased productivity, and enhanced overall health and wellness for participating employees.

Originally introduced as a response to workplace stress, the program began with a three-part HeartMath Introduction led by consultant Michelle Adams. The scientifically-based HeartMath method empowers individuals to regulate emotions, providing a foundation for the subsequent incorporation of meditation into the company's routine. Guided visualization meditation practices were later introduced to further enhance the program's effectiveness.

David Hakimi, co-founder and creative director of Alcon Lighting, expressed his vision for the program, stating, "My goal in meditation is for everyone working here to feel like a whole person with tools to manage stress and access a place within themselves of calm whether at work or at home."

In a recent Future Forum study surveying over 10,000 full-time workers, 42 percent reported feeling "burned out at work." Workplace burnout, recognized as an occupation-related syndrome by the American Psychological Association, is often a result of unmanaged chronic workplace stress.

A study by the Cleveland Clinic supports the positive impact of meditation at work, showing a reduction in stress and a boost in morale. Alcon Lighting's meditation instructor, Sarah Mata, attests to the effectiveness of these methods, stating, "Employees have been able to use mindfulness of breath and an intentional connection to their body to handle challenges with more resilience."

With the holiday season often intensifying stress, Alcon Lighting's commitment to employee well-being aligns with the American Psychological Association's recommendation that employers provide mental health support to foster talent retention and recruitment.

Victor Arias, an Alcon Lighting quality control employee, appreciates the designated time for guided meditation, noting, "Managing my stress, which helps me focus on the present, is probably the biggest gain."

About Alcon Lighting

Alcon Lighting, Inc. was founded in Los Angeles in 2002 as an electrical supply company. Since then, it has become an industry leader in commercial lighting design and distribution. Today, Alcon Lighting combines top-quality products with LED architectural lighting design, manufacturing, and distribution, offering a range of lighting products aligned with healthy working and living.

