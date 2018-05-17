Alcon teams up with Venus Williams, tennis champion and dry eye sufferer, to launch Systane® Complete eye drops

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8325151-alcon-systane-venus-williams-complete-lubricant-eye-drops/

"I spent years not understanding my dry eye symptoms and going through several different eye drops to find a solution," said Williams. "Systane Complete is a total game changer for me, and that's why I'm so passionate about working with Alcon to help others understand their symptoms and find real relief. Systane Complete provides me with long-lasting, fast relief for my dry eye symptoms, allowing me to conquer my day both on and off the court."

Systane Complete, a new formula designed to provide relief for every major type of dry eye, is an ideal first-line treatment option for people who suffer from evaporative dry eye, aqueous tear deficient dry eye or mixed dry eye. It uses intelligent moisture and lipid delivery to enhance delivery of the active ingredient across the surface of the eye and stabilize the tear film. Its advanced nano-droplet technology allows for fast-acting hydration, tear evaporation protection and long-lasting relief.

In addition to welcoming Williams to the Systane family, Alcon will continue its collaboration with mountain climber Lisa Thompson as she moves from her existing dry eye treatment, Systane Ultra, to the new Systane Complete. Thompson began working with Alcon in 2017 as she prepared to climb the K2 mountain near China. She will begin her expedition this summer and chronicle her experience with the help of Systane Complete.

As part of the campaign, these powerful athletes will share their experiences through multimedia assets, a website and a TV commercial to help dry eye sufferers avoid the distractions of dry eye.

"We are thrilled to have a powerful and authentic voice like Venus Williams to help drive awareness around an issue that can be debilitating and an inconvenience for millions around the country," said Sergio Duplan, North America Region President, Alcon. "Systane Complete is another revolutionary advancement from Alcon, helping support our mission to improve lives through eye care. We're proud to offer an over-the-counter option that delivers real relief from dry eye symptoms."

Systane Complete joins the full line of Systane lubricant eye drops, including Systane Ultra and Systane Balance. Systane Complete is currently available in select retail locations and e-commerce sites. Dry eye sufferers can now try Systane Complete in their optometrist's or ophthalmologist's office. It is expected to be available for over-the-counter purchase nationwide by June 2018.

About dry eye2

Dry eye occurs when the quantity and/or quality of tears fails to keep the surface of the eye adequately lubricated. Dry eye causes a scratchy sensation or the feeling that something is in the eye. Other symptoms include stinging or burning, episodes of excess tearing that follow periods of dryness, discharge, pain and redness in the eye. People with dry eye may also feel as if their eyelids are heavy and may experience blurred vision. The risk of developing dry eye increases with advancing age.

About the Systane family of products

Systane lubricant eye drops have been clinically proven to reduce the symptoms of dry eye, providing immediate, long-lasting protection and comfort. The Systane brand is the best-selling dry eye franchise in artificial tear solutions and is the #1 doctor-recommended brand. Systane Complete is indicated as a first-line treatment option for people who suffer from evaporative dry eye, aqueous tear-deficient dry eye or mixed dry eye. While Systane Ultra is designed for dry eye with aqueous deficient patients, Systane Balance lubricant eye drops are designed specifically for patients with dry eye associated with Meibomian gland dysfunction.

About Alcon

Alcon is the global leader in eye care. As a division of Novartis, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our products touch the lives of more than 260 million people each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors, and there are millions more who are waiting for solutions to meet their eye care needs. Our purpose is reimagining eye care, and we do this through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that enhance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in each of these areas. In 2017, the Group achieved net sales of USD 49.1 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD 9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 124,000 full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.novartis.com.

