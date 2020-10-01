Alcor Announces the launch of BizPulse - Real Time CIO Dashboard with Metrics that Matter

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcor, a leading global provider of cloud solutions, security, implementation services and organizational digital transformation by enabling workflows, automation & data analytics, has announced the launch of BizPulse – Real Time Dashboard with Functional and Transformational Metrics that provide actionable business insights to the CIO.

The capability of BizPulse to track and depict KPIs that monitors effective delivery of the core IT services coupled with KPIs that are aligned to the IT-driven business value empowers CIOs and IT leaders with real time analytics and insights.

BizPulse is a highly scalable product that measures performance, provides real time data visualization, interactive dashboards, and self-service reporting. It provides comparative reporting and can track organization's investments in digital transformation projects as well as in run & maintain operations. Its usability, embedded analytics, extendable architecture, and reasonable pricing plan make BizPulse a preferred solution for CIOs in leading enterprise wide digital transformation.

"In my frequent interactions with CIOs of various organizations across different industry verticals, there was one common challenge – how to aggregate and normalize data and convert it into meaningful information that can help them take business decisions. The systems in their organizations can produce a prodigious amount of data, but that data tends to reside in point solutions aligned with the traditional IT silos. With BizPulse, the CIO organization will be able to streamline their data into effective, actionable decision making. In addition, the transformational KPIs will aid the CIOs in their objectives of providing business value, innovation, and agility to their organization," says Amit Singh, CEO at Alcor Solutions, Inc.

Learn more about BizPulse product benefits by visiting the product page: http://www.alcortech.com/alcor-apps/bizpulse-real-time-cio-dashboard/

For more information on Alcor Solutions, Inc. please visit our website at www.alcortech.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Alcor Solutions, Inc. is a San Francisco, CA based company that provides global cloud advisory and implementation services to clients in multiple geographies. Their clients include global Fortune 500 as well as leading organizations in multiple industry verticals. Founded in 2008, Alcor Solutions Inc.'s focus has been building strong competency on cutting edge technologies and advising clients in implementing them. They are passionate about their thought leadership and believe that successful IT implementations result equally from good strategy and technology excellence. Alcor is Elite ServiceNow™ Partner, AWS Standard Partner, Oracle® Gold Partner, and works with several other technologies including Microsoft, Salesforce, FireEye and more. Alcor Enabling Cloud™ is a registered trademark of Alcor.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Alcor Solutions Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alcortech.com

