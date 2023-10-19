Alcor Certified as a Great Place to Work® for Third Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcor, a leading global provider of digital transformation services and cloud solutions, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in the USA and Canada region for the third consecutive year. Notably, Alcor is also a Great Place to Work®-Certified organization in India. This certification reflects Alcor's continuous commitment to delivering outstanding employee experiences and building a positive work culture. It also places Alcor among the elite organizations where employees love to work and where a people-first culture, strong leadership, and sustainable work-life balance are prioritized. 

Alcor is proud to announce that The Great Place to Work® survey reported that "91% of employees said that Alcor Solutions, Inc. is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical US-based company". In addition, "98% of the employees said that they are made to feel welcome when they join the company" These remarkable statistics speak volumes about the empowering Alcor culture, making it a great place to be! 

"Alcor's corporate values serve as the cornerstone of everything we undertake. Ever since our establishment, Alcor has been dedicated to nurturing an inclusive and cooperative culture, with a strong focus on enriching workplace dynamics, fostering innovation, and enhancing the overall employee experience. We consider ourselves fortunate to collaborate with a team that consistently surpasses expectations, embracing Alcor's values and cultivating a positive work environment. I extend my sincerest congratulations to the team for achieving this certification for the third time in a row," said Amit Singh, Chief Executive Officer at Alcor Solutions, Inc. 

"This achievement is a testament to the incredible dedication and teamwork of our employees. Their commitment to our company's values and culture has made Alcor a truly exceptional workplace. We're proud of this recognition and remain committed to nurturing a positive and inspiring work environment for all our Alcorians. Together, we will continue shaping the future of work.", adds Lisa Clinton, Director – HR at Alcor Solutions, Inc. 

Great Place to Work® Certification is a globally accepted "Employer of Choice" recognition that most organizations aspire to achieve. Recognized in over 60 countries, this certification is awarded to companies that prioritize building a high-performance, high-trust culture with amazing employee experiences. This research-backed verification also empowers organizations to recruit and retain top talent, build employee pride, and compare their workplace culture against industry leaders.  

About Alcor 
Founded in 2008, Alcor Solutions Inc. is a global digital transformation services company serving Fortune 500, government agencies, and other leading organizations in multiple industry verticals across the US, Canada, Europe, Japan, and India regions.  

Alcor is a ServiceNow® Elite partner and works with various innovative enterprise technologies to deliver solutions and services that help drive digital transformation for businesses. They advise leading businesses on cloud platforms, solution architecture, enterprise service management, and integrated IT service delivery. The company also provides business process consulting to capture, re-engineer, and improve processes that can easily be automated to deliver real value.   

Alcor Enabling Cloud™ is a registered trademark of Alcor.

