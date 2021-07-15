Alcor is now a Great Place to Work® - Certified Company

The Great Place to Work® survey reported that "100% of employees said that Alcor Solutions, Inc. is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical US-based company". In addition, "97% of the employees said that you are made to feel welcome when you join the company". These remarkable statistics speak volumes about the empowering Alcor culture, making it a great place to be!

"Alcor's corporate values are the foundation of all we do. Since its inception, Alcor has fostered an inclusive and collaborative culture, focusing on enhancing workplace culture, innovation, and employee experience. We are fortunate to work with a team which goes above & beyond to embrace Alcor values and share a positive work relationship. We congratulate the team on earning this certification and becoming change makers in this challenging world." said Amit Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Alcor Solutions, Inc.

"We are delighted to be a Great Place to Work® certified organization. This certification is an acknowledgement of Alcor's value-driven and people-centric culture where the most talented and creative minds create a difference every day. This achievement further strengthens our commitment to build a credible and transparent workplace culture that unites the leadership and the workforce, driving Alcor towards a common vision." said Lisa Clinton, Director, Human Resources at Alcor Solutions, Inc.

Great Place to Work Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

About Alcor

Alcor Solutions, Inc. is a San Francisco, California based company that provides global cloud advisory and implementation services to clients in multiple geographies. Their clients include global Fortune 500 as well as leading organizations in multiple industry verticals. Founded in 2008, Alcor Solutions Inc.'s focus has been building strong competency on cutting edge technologies and advising clients in implementing them. They are passionate about their thought leadership and believe that successful IT implementations result equally from good strategy and technology excellence.

Alcor is an Elite ServiceNow® Partner, AWS Consulting Partner, Oracle Partner, and works with several other technologies including Microsoft, Salesforce, FireEye and more.

Alcor Enabling Cloud™ is a registered trademark of Alcor.

