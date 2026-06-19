Alcott HR Appoints Michael Pascucci as Director of Strategic Projects

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcott HR announces Michael Pascucci as Director of Strategic Projects. Michael brings over ten years of experience in HR operations and project management.

Before joining Alcott HR, he held senior roles leading technology upgrades and launching new employee benefits programs. This experience supports Alcott's initiatives, helping the company grow while putting clients first.

As Director, Michael drives operational excellence at Alcott HR by leading strategic projects. He maintains processes to ensure Alcott stays flexible and personalized during growth. Michael focuses on projects that further enhance client support.

Improving Data Accuracy: Michael connects Alcott's main systems with partners. Automating these connections streamlines onboarding and enrollment, ensuring benefits and payroll are accurate and secure. This gives clients confidence their information is in good hands.

Creating a Seamless Client Experience: Michael is improving how Alcott manages projects and client renewals. With consistency in these processes, Alcott delivers a seamless, dependable experience, especially during year-end reporting and enrollment.

Building for Growth: By replacing manual tasks with digital solutions, Michael helps Alcott grow with its clients. This allows the team to focus on building relationships and offering expert HR guidance to help clients achieve their goals.

"Michael doesn't just manage projects, he builds systems that help our team excel," said Kristen Bartolotta, Sr. Director of Operations at Alcott HR. "His ability to transform complex processes into streamlined solutions has improved our efficiency and enhanced our client service."

"Working with the talented Alcott team has been a great experience," said Michael Pascucci. "I'm excited to continue working across departments to improve our processes, boost efficiency, and help the company keep growing."

Through these efforts, Michael helps Alcott deliver even greater value to clients by driving innovation, strengthening relationships, and ensuring every organization can reach its potential.

About Alcott HR: Alcott HR is an IRS Certified* and ESAC Accredited, Professional Employer Organization that provides a comprehensive range of human resources solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. With nearly four decades of experience, Alcott HR offers customized services that allow businesses to manage their workforce more effectively while staying compliant with state and federal regulations. Their services include payroll, benefits, risk management, and HR support, designed to help businesses grow and succeed.

The IRS does not endorse any particular certified professional employer organization.

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SOURCE Alcott HR