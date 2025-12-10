Alcott HR Names Shaun Rodack as Director of Finance

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcott HR recently announced the appointment of Shaun Rodack as its Director of Finance. Shaun joined Alcott HR with over 20 years of experience in accounting and finance across multiple industries.

In his role, Shaun oversees Alcott HR's financial operations, including financial and ROI analyses, budget management, forecasting, and process improvement. He reports to CEO Steven Politis. and plays an integral role in shaping the company's financial strategies and continued growth.

"Shaun brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our team," said Steve Politis, CEO of Alcott HR. "His expertise in financial operations, coupled with his ability to drive strategic decisions, makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. Shaun has already made positive impacts to our business and clients."

Shaun began his career in public accounting before transitioning to the private sector. Most recently, Shaun served as the Controller at Sollis Health, where he led the finance team and managed the day-to-day operations of the department.

"I'm excited to be on the Alcott HR team, a company with such a strong reputation for excellence in the HR outsourcing industry," said Shaun Rodack. "I have really enjoyed working with the talented team at Alcott and further enhancing the company's financial operations and contributing to its continued success."

About Alcott HR: Alcott HR is an IRS Certified* and ESAC Accredited, Professional Employer Organization that provides a comprehensive range of human resources solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. With nearly four decades of experience, Alcott HR offers customized services that allow businesses to manage their workforce more effectively while staying compliant with state and federal regulations. Their services include payroll, benefits, risk management, and HR support, designed to help businesses grow and succeed.

*The IRS does not endorse any particular certified professional employer organization.

