Alcott HR Moves Buffalo Office to Employee-Centered Space

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcott HR is proud to announce the relocation of its Buffalo office to a new workspace at 350 Essjay Road, Suite 120, Buffalo, NY 14221. The move, just five minutes north of the company's previous location, marks a major step in supporting Alcott's growing team and enhancing the employee experience.

Unlike a traditional office move, Alcott's Buffalo team is moving into a fully built-out space designed specifically for its people. The new office offers 24/7 access to a fitness center, a walkable neighborhood with sidewalks for midday breaks, and proximity to Wegmans, restaurants, and the post office, providing both convenience and connection throughout the workday.

"The move was about finding a space that reflects the way we value our people," said Steven Politis, CEO of Alcott HR. "When you take good care of your employees, they take good care of your clients. This new office gives our team the environment, flexibility, and energy they need to do their best work every day."

The new office also features tenant events such as complimentary coffee mornings and seasonal giveaways, like pumpkins and flowers in the fall, that help foster camaraderie and a sense of community.

The move reinforces Alcott HR's long-term commitment to Western New York. With deep roots in the Buffalo business community and pride in being part of the 716, the company continues to invest in its people, clients, and region while delivering the dependable, responsive service WNY employers have trusted for decades.

About Alcott HR: Alcott HR is an IRS Certified* and ESAC Accredited, Professional Employer Organization that provides a comprehensive range of human resources solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. With nearly four decades of experience, Alcott HR offers customized services that allow businesses to manage their workforce more effectively while staying compliant with state and federal regulations. Their services include payroll, benefits, risk management, and HR support, designed to help businesses grow and succeed.

*The IRS does not endorse any particular certified professional employer organization.

