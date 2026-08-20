Alcott HR CEO Steve Politis Appointed Board Chair of ESAC

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcott HR is proud to announce that CEO Steve Politis has been appointed to serve as Board Chair of the Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC), the accreditation and financial assurance organization for the professional employer organization (PEO) industry.

ESAC provides independent verification of a PEO's reliability and establishes standards for ethical conduct, professional competency, and financial and operational reliability. Politis brings a deep understanding of the standards and accountability that support trust in the PEO marketplace. For Alcott HR, his appointment reflects the company's continued commitment to financial integrity, regulatory compliance, ethical business practices, and responsible service to the organizations it supports.

Politis has worked with Alcott HR since 2015. Prior to joining Alcott HR, he held executive leadership and legal roles within the PEO industry.

In addition to his ESAC Board Chair appointment, Politis recently served as Chairman of the Board for the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO), the industry's largest trade association. For more than a decade, he has also served as NAPEO's New York State Leadership Council Co-Chair.

Politis' appointment reflects both his long-standing leadership within the PEO industry and Alcott HR's continued commitment to the standards that strengthen trust in the PEO relationship. His work with ESAC reinforces the importance of financial integrity, regulatory awareness, and accountability in an industry that helps organizations manage increasingly complex employment responsibilities.

About Alcott HR

Alcott HR is an IRS-certified* and ESAC-accredited professional employer organization providing human resources, payroll, employee benefits, workers' compensation, compliance and workforce solutions. With nearly four decades of experience, Alcott HR offers customized services that help businesses manage their workforce more effectively while staying compliant with state and federal regulations.

*The IRS does not endorse any particular certified professional employer organization.

Media Contact: Sarah Zulawski

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(716) 241-8893

SOURCE ALCOTT HR