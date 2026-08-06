Alcott HR CEO Steve Politis Appointed to FAPEO Board of Directors

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcott HR is proud to announce that CEO Steve Politis has been appointed to serve as a Director on the Board of the Florida Association of Professional Employer Organizations (FAPEO).

FAPEO supports the professional employer organization (PEO) industry in Florida through advocacy, education, legislative engagement, and industry resources. The association helps members stay informed on legislative and regulatory developments affecting PEOs and provides opportunities for industry collaboration.

Politis' appointment reflects his continued commitment to supporting the PEO industry at both the national and state association levels, including in Florida, where PEOs have a significant presence and long-standing role in the employer services marketplace. His involvement with FAPEO adds to his ongoing work with organizations focused on strengthening awareness, advocacy, and education across the industry.

Politis has worked with Alcott HR since 2015. Prior to joining Alcott HR, he held executive leadership and legal roles within the PEO industry.

In addition to his FAPEO board appointment, Politis recently served as Chairperson of the Board for the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO), the industry's largest trade association. For more than a decade, he has also served as NAPEO's New York State Leadership Council Co-Chair and is incoming Chair for Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC).

For Alcott HR, Politis' appointment reinforces the importance of staying engaged in the legislative and regulatory conversations that affect PEOs, employers and the organizations they support. As workforce requirements continue to evolve, Alcott HR remains committed to industry involvement that helps advance responsible practices, practical education, and informed leadership in the PEO space.

About Alcott HR: Alcott is an IRS Certified* and ESAC Accredited, PEO that provides a comprehensive range of human resources solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. With nearly four decades of experience, Alcott HR offers customized services that allow businesses to manage their workforce more effectively while staying compliant with state and federal regulations. Their services include payroll, benefits, risk management, and HR support, designed to help businesses grow and succeed.

*The IRS does not endorse any particular certified professional employer organization.

Media Contact: Sarah Zulawski

Marketing Specialist

[email protected]

(716) 241-8893

SOURCE ALCOTT HR