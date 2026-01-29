ALCOVE Builds on Hotel Partnerships and Raises Pre-Seed Round to Expand Premium Private Pods with Ohana Real Estate Investors, Hyatt Regency Lake Washington, and Fairmont San Francisco

Demand for Pods is Making a Productive Mindset a Reality in Hotels and Neighborhoods

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALCOVE, whose premium, private Pods make the productive mindset a reality at home or away, today announced it has raised $1 million from strategic investors including Christine Wendell ( Pronto Housing ) and former Congressman Patrick E. Murphy ( Togal A I), all of whom work from home and have themselves experienced the need for ALCOVE. The company currently operates Pods in Park Slope, Brooklyn, at the Claremont Resort & Club in Berkeley, California, and at Hilton Brooklyn New York. Over a thousand paying customers have reserved more than 10,000 hours in ALCOVE Pods since launching in October 2024, with more than half returning. Founder Helen Knight, a McKinsey, Bridgewater and Yale alumna, started ALCOVE to redefine how modern professionals access focus and calm in an always-on world. The funds will scale ALCOVE's tech enablement and nationwide expansion to meet growing customer demand.

Modern professionals struggle to maintain focus amid noise, distractions, blurred boundaries, travel and constant switching. ALCOVE creates a private, hospitality-grade space where nothing can interfere. Designed by creative teams behind Soho House, Glossier, and SoulCycle, with leadership from the team that scaled Gopuff to 600+ locations, each premium Pod features comfortable chairs, customizable lighting, and calming design to help users settle in and focus immediately. With over 40% of remote workers taking calls from cars, closets, or bathrooms, ALCOVE offers a solution in neighborhoods or hotels. Customers range from award-winning journalists and tech startup founders to lawyers and finance executives, all untethered professionals seeking privacy and productivity.

ALCOVE Pods provide a turnkey amenity at no cost to hotel partners, generating up to $100k annually per Pod with a partial revenue share to the property - similar to adding an extra hotel room. Over the next year, ALCOVE will open additional locations in partnership with Ohana Real Estate Investors, Hyatt Regency Lake Washington, Fairmont San Francisco, and others, in Manhattan, San Francisco, Seattle and other new markets. Additional four-wall flagship locations are planned for 2026.

"It's like someone finally built the workspace I'd been imagining," said Jennifer Compton, owner of global marketing agency J&L Communications and ALCOVE customer for over a year. "For professionals like me who are often on the move or working from home, it's the perfect mix of calm, focus, and flexibility. I canceled my other office membership the day I joined."

"For me and many others, work from home means toddlers, dogs and construction noise - not ideal for work calls. When I heard about the vision and the prospect of a private pod on demand, I was immediately sold," said Christine Wendell, founder of Pronto Housing. "Having worked in commercial real estate for 15 years - I also recognize the business potential for properties. ALCOVE isn't just solving for space, they've built the future of how we'll access our best thinking."

"ALCOVE Pods are a win-win for our property, our guests, and even the local community," said Scott Lane, General Manager at Hyatt Regency Lake Washington. "They provide a private, productive space for guests while adding a new, innovative amenity that delivers measurable value to our hotel. We're excited to see how our partnership continues to grow in 2026."

