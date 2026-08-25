Alcove Selects Ember to Lead Co-Ownership and Luxury Vacation Rental Management in Midway, Utah

Partnership combines resort home sales support, co-ownership, and full-service property management to strengthen Alcove's ownership offering

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ember today announced a partnership with Alcove, a private gated community of luxury residences in Midway, Utah, to introduce co-ownership opportunities for select homes and provide full-service vacation rental management within the community.

The partnership brings together Ember's co-ownership, home sales support, and luxury property management capabilities to create more ways for buyers to own at Alcove while giving homeowners access to professional care and rental management after the sale.

Rendering of Alcove community Alcove logo

Alcove residences remain available for traditional whole-home purchase directly through the community, while select homes may also be offered through Ember's professionally managed co-ownership model. This gives buyers an additional way to own at Alcove based on how they plan to use the home. Through Ember Stays, participating homeowners will also have access to full-service vacation rental management, including property marketing, revenue management, guest services, housekeeping, inspections, and ongoing home care.

"Alcove is exactly the kind of community families look for in a vacation home," said James Sukhan, co-founder of Ember. "It combines beautifully designed residences, a private setting, and convenient access to everything that makes Midway such a compelling year-round destination. We are excited to help more buyers experience ownership at Alcove and to support the community with the level of home care and hospitality its owners expect."

Located in Midway, Alcove is an intimate, gated collection of 22 luxury residences designed for privacy, gathering, and year-round mountain living. Homes begin at more than 3,700 square feet and feature spacious floor plans, custom cabinetry, premium appliances, elevated finishes, and indoor and outdoor spaces designed for families and groups.

Alcove's location gives homeowners convenient access to skiing at Deer Valley, boating at Deer Creek Reservoir, hiking and biking in the surrounding mountains, golf, fishing, and the broader recreation available throughout the Heber Valley and Park City area.

"We created Alcove for buyers who want the privacy and quality of a luxury mountain residence with convenient access to everything that makes the Midway area such a special year-round destination," said Ed Axley, the developer of Alcove. "We chose Ember because they bring more to the partnership than traditional property management. Their co-ownership platform gives us another way to reach qualified buyers, while Ember Stays gives homeowners a trusted partner to professionally care for, market, and manage their residences."

The partnership reflects Ember's growing work with resort developers and luxury communities seeking a more comprehensive approach to residential sales, ownership, and hospitality.

Ember's co-ownership platform allows buyers to purchase a deeded share of a luxury vacation home rather than assuming the full cost and responsibility of an entire residence. Owners receive scheduled time in the home, professional management, and ongoing support through Ember's technology and owner services.

For developers and resort communities, co-ownership can complement traditional whole-home sales by creating an additional ownership option for select inventory and reaching buyers with different usage needs and purchase preferences.

Ember Stays complements the co-ownership offering with full-service vacation rental management for participating homes. Its services include listing creation and distribution, dynamic pricing, reservations, guest communication, housekeeping, inspections, maintenance coordination, and owner reporting.

Together, these capabilities allow Ember to support more of the vacation home lifecycle, from attracting buyers and supporting sales to protecting the homeowner experience and delivering consistent hospitality after closing.

The Alcove partnership adds to Ember's growing portfolio of relationships with resort communities and luxury vacation home developments. Ember creates customized co-ownership, sales, and property management programs based on each project's inventory, ownership model, and hospitality goals.

Alcove residences are currently available for traditional whole-home purchase, with select co-ownership opportunities also available through Ember. Additional details about available homes, ownership options, and the community can be found at alcovemidway.com.

About Alcove

Alcove is a private gated community of 22 luxury residences in Midway, Utah. Designed for privacy, comfort, and year-round recreation, Alcove offers spacious homes near skiing, boating, hiking, biking, golf, and the many outdoor experiences of the Heber Valley and Park City area.

Learn more at alcovemidway.com.

About Ember

Ember helps people own, enjoy, and care for luxury vacation homes. Through Ember, buyers can purchase deeded co-ownership interests in professionally managed vacation properties. Through Ember Stays, homeowners and resort communities receive full-service vacation rental management, including marketing, revenue management, guest services, and local home care.

Ember partners with developers and destination communities to create customized ownership, sales, and hospitality programs designed to support homebuyers, homeowners, and the long-term success of each community.

Learn more at emberhome.com and emberstays.com.

SOURCE Ember Home