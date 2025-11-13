Ember Launches Ember Exchange, Expanding Global Travel Opportunities for Its Homeowners

New program turns Ember ownership into access to over 30,000 luxury homes worldwide, powered by ThirdHome.

LEHI, Utah., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ember, a leader in luxury vacation-home ownership and management, today announced Ember Exchange, an exclusive benefit that transforms Ember ownership into worldwide travel. Through a partnership with ThirdHome, the premier luxury home-exchange network, Ember owners can trade unused time in their Ember homes for stays across a curated portfolio of luxury residences in 100+ countries.

Introducing Ember Exchange | Turn your Ember ownership into access to over 30,000 luxury homes worldwide. Powered by ThirdHome.

"Ember Exchange is about expanding what ownership means," said Kurt Avarell, CEO of Ember. "We've always been committed to making second home ownership smarter, easier, and more rewarding. Now, we're adding a new layer of possibility, turning one incredible home into access to thousands."

How Ember Exchange Works

Through Ember Exchange, qualifying Ember owners receive a complimentary ThirdHome membership, a $10,000 value that includes waived initiation fees and bonus travel credits ("Keys") to start booking right away. Members can earn additional Keys by contributing unused weeks from their Ember homes, with 2x or 3x bonuses for peak travel periods.

Participation is entirely optional and available to:

Ember co-owners, including Ember Flex and Ember Limited homes (Limited homes require majority owner approval to enroll).





Homeowners managed by Ember Stays, Ember's luxury property management division.

Owners simply add unused weeks to the exchange network, earn Keys, and use them to book stays at other luxury homes around the world, from European city flats and Caribbean villas to alpine retreats and coastal estates.

About Ember

Ember is redefining vacation home ownership through its co-ownership platform and luxury property management services. Each Ember home is professionally designed, fully furnished, and completely cared for, so owners can focus on what matters most, enjoying their time. Learn more at www.emberhome.com and www.emberstays.com .

About ThirdHome

ThirdHome is the world's largest luxury home exchange network, enabling second-home owners to trade time in their properties for extraordinary stays around the globe. With a portfolio of over 30,000 residences in 100+ countries, ThirdHome delivers exclusive access, world-class service, and a global community of like-minded travelers. Learn more at www.thirdhome.com .

SOURCE Ember Home