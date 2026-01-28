Ember Partners with Ascend at Lake Powell to Bring Co-Ownership and Luxury Property Management to Page, Arizona

New boat-ready resort townhome community offers co-ownership through Ember and on-site management by Ember Stays in one of the Southwest's premier recreation destinations.

PAGE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ember, a leader in luxury vacation home co-ownership and management, today announced an exclusive partnership with Ascend at Lake Powell, a new luxury townhome community in Page, Arizona, designed specifically for large families, groups, and lake-focused getaways. Through the partnership, Ember will offer co-ownership opportunities at Ascend and will also serve as the on-site property management partner through Ember Stays.

Located just minutes from Wahweap and Antelope Point marinas, Ascend at Lake Powell is a boat-ready development featuring oversized private garages,6 bedroom floor plans, and gathering-focused interiors designed to accommodate 20+ guests. Every residence also includes a large private hot tub and dedicated outdoor seating and gathering space, creating an ideal setting for relaxing and reconnecting after a day on the lake or outdoors. The community provides a rare combination of modern luxury, large-group functionality, and immediate access to one of the most iconic recreational destinations in the country.

Designed for Lake Life

Ascend at Lake Powell was purpose-built for boating families and adventure groups. Each approximately 4,200-square-foot townhome includes:

Oversized 14-foot garage doors with space for two boats and multiple vehicles

Commercial-grade refrigerators and ice makers for lake days and large groups

Private bedroom wings and double bathroom suites to support high-occupancy stays

Open-concept living areas with skylights and expansive gathering spaces

Situated near Page's town center and within minutes of iconic landmarks including Antelope Canyon, Horseshoe Bend, and Glen Canyon Dam, Ascend offers year-round access to boating, off-roading, hiking, and desert exploration.

Co-Ownership, Professionally Managed

Buyers at Ascend can purchase fractional ownership shares through Ember's co-ownership platform, allowing them to enjoy a luxury vacation home at a fraction of the cost of full ownership. As part of the partnership, Ember Stays will manage all on-site operations, including bookings, guest services, cleaning, maintenance, and owner scheduling.

Select homes may also be made available for nightly rental when not in owner use, providing owners with flexible options to offset costs while maintaining a fully cared-for experience.

"At Ember, we look for destinations that combine incredible experiences with truly functional ownership," said Jake Nielson, Chief Business Officer of Ember. "Lake Powell is one of the most iconic recreation markets in the Southwest, and Ascend is uniquely designed for how people actually use their lake homes. This partnership allows us to offer our owners a rare combination of boating access, large-group living, and completely turnkey ownership and nightly rental management services."

"We created Ascend to solve the real challenges of owning and using a lake home with large groups," said Jacob Hannemann, Director of Sales, Ascend at Lake Powell. "Partnering with Ember allows us to bring a proven co-ownership and management model to this project, making ownership more accessible while ensuring every home is cared for at the highest level."

About Ember

Ember is transforming vacation home ownership through its co-ownership platform and luxury property management services. Each Ember home is thoughtfully designed, fully furnished, and professionally managed so owners can enjoy meaningful time away without the complexity of traditional second-home ownership. Ember also serves as a trusted property management partner through Ember Stays. Learn more at www.emberhome.com and www.emberstays.com .

About Ascend at Lake Powell

Ascend at Lake Powell is a luxury, boat-ready townhome community in Page, Arizona, designed for large groups and serious boaters. Featuring oversized garages, flexible floor plans, and modern gathering spaces, Ascend offers unmatched access to Lake Powell, nearby marinas, and the region's most iconic natural landmarks. Learn more at www.ascendpowell.com .

