AlcovePro Mass-Produces Improved PPE for First Responders and Underserved Communities

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an emergency response to recent spikes in the spread of COVID19, techno-innovator AlcovePro is prepared to mass-produce its new, extended-wear, disposable, copper infused SAFEase® mask[MOU1],— developed in collaboration with Dow by a technologist, inventor, Alan Teitel.

The SAFEase® masks provide:

New mask has a weave to help prevent the mask from being sucked into your mouth as you inhale. This allows for better, more comfort to the wearer Part of our new automated manufacturing system is being tested this week with our new materials to ensure we can make masks efficently at high speeds. Our new plant will produce up to 20 million masks a month.

improved comfort through form-fit design cooler and breathable fibers.

odor control via a molecularly-bonded layer of copper known to be antimicrobial

disposable but durable material – washable 5 or more times, reducing landfill burden.

developed, designed, manufactured and packaged in the U.S.A.

being mass-produced in both adult- and child-fitted sizes.

"We are committed to helping our healthcare heroes stay safe as they continue to fight at the front line of this crisis," says AlcovePro founder Alan Teitel. "It is vital for us to protect those who are sacrificing themselves to protect and save others."

Teitel adds: "Besides, once our schools resume more onsite teaching, we need to keep our educators and children safe. By creating and distributing the SAFEase® mask, I will be able to make donations to underserved communities and our frontline heroes to overcome this pandemic."

HOW CAN YOU HELP??

AlcovePro is seeking short-term investment support in the form of loans and/or grants to start production lines that are set to produce, package, and distribute up to 20 million SAFEase® masks per month.

per month. AlcovePro's production/distribution team is actively seeking a strong marketing partner(s) to promote mask-use awareness and publicize nationwide distribution ASAP.

AlcovePro is working with engineers at Dow to incorporate and utilize their AQUALCHILL material as an integral part of the AlcovePro Improved mask system, to produce this innovative new mask to stem the tragic loss of life spreading through this country.

FOR MORE INFORMATION,

CONTACT:

Alan Teitel**

https://www.linkedin.com/in/alan-teitel-bb25988/

https://alcovepro.com/emergency-mask-production

www.FaceMaskMakers.com

(516) 413-7900

** Alan Teitel is an award-winning cinematographer, technologist, and inventor having been nominated for 6 Emmy Awards and winning two Emmy Awards and a Cine Golden Eagle.; has been recognized for his work in support of animal rights, ecology, and social issues. His livelong interest in healthcare generated his investigation into the design and production of better masks. Now, his unparalleled expertise in the process of COVID19 mask improvement is leading the way to the unmet demands of the PPE market.

