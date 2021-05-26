Alcovit is the Ultimate Prize For Those Who Love a Good Time

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind Alcovit set out in search of the hitherto impossible: a cure for the hangover. When they actually discovered a solution that proactively addressed the problem, it led to a paradigm shift in the drinking community.

Drinking alcohol is one of the oldest activities known to man. Men and women, princes and paupers, young and old alike have always partaken in the revelry of a good stiff drink.

While everyone loves a good time, though, the after-effects of said merriment are anything but desirable. Hangovers are an all-too-common issue that always comes a'knockin the day after a bout of heavy or even moderate drinking. Countless individuals wake up every day with heads pounding, throats parched, and eyes and ears hypersensitive to the dimmest light or slightest sound, respectively.

The founders of Alcovit are intimately aware of the issue of the hangover, and not only in their personal lives, either. When the intrepid crew set out, over a decade ago, to come up with a genuine solution to the hangover, they found it completely necessary to indulge in many a drunken evening or weekend — all in the name of science, of course.

The group was in search of what they saw as the ultimate prize for those who love a classic bacchanalian evening or who like to attend social events equipped with a steady flow of libations. Translation: they wanted to find a cure for the hangover. It was a quest that many had set out on — and none had truly achieved. Sure, many different hangover solutions were on the market, but these tended to treat symptoms and aftershocks rather than addressing the hangover itself.

That's where the Alcovit story abruptly parts ways with its predecessors. Rather than settling on a symptom-addressing compromise, the group actually found the treasure that they sought. They discovered a bonafide cure to the hangover.

Alcovit is comprised of a unique combination of 12 vitamins and minerals as well as zeolite. The latter is a volcanic rock that is milled into a fine powder and ingested. In this state, it's big enough to avoid absorption into the body. Instead, the volcanic powder itself absorbs alcohol and carries it out of the other end of the digestive system.

Alcovit is a unique solution in the hangover world. Its ability to "catch" alcohol and escort it out of the body before it even hits the liver or brain is a game-changer for many late-night drinkers. The product lives up to the hype as the ultimate hangover solution. It is the item that so many have sought after and all — until now — have failed to find.

Please direct inquiries to:

Lance Smyrl

(954) 525-8599

[email protected]

SOURCE Alcovit