Alcovit Lets Consumers Drink Without Having Problems the Next Morning

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcovit is a product that is working hard to mitigate the effects of the hangover. Hangovers are anything but pleasant. Fortunately, Alcovit is offering a solution that leans heavily on the innovative use of the volcanic rock zeolite clinoptilolite and its detoxifying abilities.

Hangovers are one of the most dreaded aspects of social drinking. A general lack of inhibitions and getting a ride home can be worrisome. But they often pale in comparison to waking up the next morning with a pounding headache, sensitive eyes, vertigo, irritability, and a host of other unpleasant side effects .

The impact of a hangover can last for as much as 24 hours after drinking and tends to peak when an individual's blood alcohol concentration returns to zero. That's where Alcovit is looking to make a difference by keeping one's blood alcohol level as close to zero as possible from the get-go.

The product is designed to absorb alcohol using the volcanic rock zeolite clinoptilolite. This passes through the digestive system, attracting alcohol and then ushering it out of the body before it can be absorbed.

The idea of ingesting zeolite is fairly new in the medical community. However, scientific studies have, thus far, proven the efficacy of the activity. In fact, one study went so far as to confirm zeolites' abilities, referring to it as a tool that can eliminate "a variety of contaminants from the body" and that offers "antioxidant effects and restoration of antioxidant defense mechanisms".

The one clarification that the study made was that a proper mining, cleaning, and manufacturing process "might be considered among essential requirements for ensuring purity and quality...of the final materials for in vivo consumption".

Fortunately, this is an area that Alcovit has well covered. The brains behind the brand spent years developing the formula. During that time, they tried using zeolite from various areas around the globe including Yugoslavia, Norway, Scandinavia, Canada, and South Africa. It was South Africa that had the purest form of the volcanic rock.

The company set up an agreement with partners in South Africa to make sure that all of its zeolite was collected manually. This ensures a careful and clean selection every time. Once selected, the rock is sent to Germany where the company has established a clear blueprint for the milling process that follows precise (pharmaceutical) GMP standards. This ensures optimal particle size (i.e. makes sure the zeolite is small enough to be easily soluble but large enough to avoid absorption into the bloodstream.)

From beginning to end, the team behind Alcovit has done its homework, and the results show. Its innovative anti-hangover formula is growing in popularity amongst consumers around the globe, an audience that includes the United States ever since it entered the U.S. market in late 2020.

About Alcovit: Alcovit is marketed by CDM Medical, LLC, a company that focuses on developing innovative solutions for consumers around the world. Alcovit has obtained a European Patent (# EP 2 538 950) from the E.P.A. in Munich, Germany. Learn more about CDM-Medical at cdm-medical.com .

