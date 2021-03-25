Alcovit Provides Holistic Hangover Help

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The German brand Alcovit has created a product that addresses the hangover in an innovative fashion. Rather than focusing on easing symptoms and side effects, the powerful powdered supplement claims to catch alcohol after consumption and flush it out of the digestive system. It follows this up with a battery of vitamins to relieve stress and bolster the body.



The hangover is classically associated with a plethora of unwelcome side effects. Waking up the morning after a night of heavy drinking can leave an individual feeling, among other things, fatigued, thirsty, achy, nauseous, anxious, and sweaty.



Many of these side effects aren't directly related to the consumption of the alcohol itself, but rather to further, secondary effects that it can have on the body. For instance, according to Mayo Clinic, too much drinking has been shown to lead to things like:

Increased urine production leading to dehydration and dizziness.



Irritation of the lining of the stomach, causing nausea or even vomiting.



Falling blood sugar levels, leading to fatigue and a shaky mood.

In other words, hangovers aren't just the body dealing with too much alcohol. They're also a chain reaction of complicating factors. This is why the founders of Alcovit made it a goal to do more than simply treat the symptoms. They also wanted to stop the hangover from happening in the first place.



With this lofty goal in mind, they spent the next decade creating a formula that included three things: zeolite and vitamins and minerals.



The former is a volcanic rock sourced from South Africa that is particularly good at attracting alcohol to itself. It is ground into a powder that is small enough to mix well with water but large enough to avoid absorption by the digestive system. This enables the lava rock to literally "collect" alcohol and then remove it from the body.



The zeolite does most of the grunt work. However, some alcohol will still be absorbed throughout the drinking process. This is where the vitamins come into play. In the words of the brand, these aim to provide "support energy and reduce stress." The goal here is to reduce "the side effects caused by the production of secondary toxins that are formed as part of the metabolizing process."



At its root, Alcovit is a one-two punch that aims to do two things:



First, it attempts to severely limit the amount of alcohol being absorbed by the bloodstream. The alcohol is absorbed by the zeolite before it is processed by the liver.



Second, it bolsters the body against the side effects caused by excessive drinking. Essential vitamins that are often lost through excessive urination are provided in the formula, naturally reducing the side effects of a hangover in the process.



This dual approach to the problem has made Alcovit an effective hangover cure in Europe and many areas of the world. It's a fact that is born out by rave reviews and ecstatic feedback from countless customers who have found themselves enjoying a night out on the town without paying the price the next morning.



