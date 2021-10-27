Alcovit Takes the Fuss Out of Social Drinking

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcovit is a revolutionary supplement that helps prevent hangovers from ever occurring. While most hangover supplements address symptoms, Alcovit works to stop alcohol from taking effect in the first place.

Most drinkers are all too familiar with the dreaded effects of the hangover. From pounding headaches to unquenchable thirst, exhaustion to nausea, light and noise sensitivity to anxiety, waking up from a night spent on the town can be rough.

Historically, most hangover supplements have worked to address the symptoms that individuals face. They offer vitamins and nutrients that fill needed gaps, which are created when one drinks too much.

For the founders of Alcovit, though, they knew there had to be a better way — a way to be proactive rather than reactive. They put their heads together, and Alcovit was born.

The innovative supplement offers the traditional vitamins and minerals that can nourish a body famished by a night spent drinking. But it goes much further than that.

Alcovit also includes the key mineral zeolite clinoptilolite . This ancient mineral is porous and highly absorbent. It also attracts certain substances — including alcohol. By milling the volcanic rock into a soluble powder that can be ingested, Alcovit effectively uses zeolite clinoptilolite to proactively attract and capture alcohol before it has a chance to be absorbed into the bloodstream.

According to a brand spokesperson, "Alcovit is a food supplement with a unique composition: the association of vitamins with clinoptilolite, which has a proven effectiveness as a detox of heavy metals, toxins, and mainly against hangover effects." The statement also adds that this reduces "the absorption of toxic substances from alcohol" in the body.

In other words, Alcovit doesn't just bolster the body's defense against the effects of alcohol. It actively works to remove the alcohol before it can wreak havoc on the digestive system — and the rest of the body, by extension.

Though soluble and easy to mix into a pleasant liquid form, the zeolite clinoptilolite is too large to be absorbed by the digestive system. Thus, once it has attracted alcohol to itself, it carries it through the body until both are expelled as waste. This is a boon to social drinkers everywhere, as it allows them to enjoy their times of revelry without the fear of suffering the consequences the following morning.

About Alcovit: Alcovit is marketed by CDM Medical, LLC, a company that focuses on developing innovative solutions for consumers around the world. Alcovit has obtained a European Patent (# EP 2 538 950) from the E.P.A. in Munich, Germany. Learn more about CDM-Medical at cdm-medical.com .

