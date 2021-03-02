Alcovit Uses the Earth to Offer a Unique Solution to the Hangover

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The more you drink, the more likely you are to deal with a dreaded hangover the next morning. It's an issue that the founders of Alcovit are intimately familiar with, and it's the driving factor behind their groundbreaking product by the same name. Alcovit uses a unique combination of ingredients, including volcanic zeolite, to prevent alcohol from impacting the body.

When the folks at Alcovit surveyed the current anti-hangover market they found a lackluster variety of solutions. Most options consisted of mixtures of vitamins to help ease the side effects of a hangover. Some even made the rather outlandish claim that they were actually enhancing the function of the liver to process alcohol.

Seeing the need for something better, the founders of the Germany-based company began developing a product that actually prevented the hangover from happening in the first place. This meant a focus on removing the alcohol itself after consumption. The body sees alcohol as a toxin or an impurity. Reducing the level of alcohol that is built up in a body can limit the effect of these toxins.

With this in mind, the team developed Alcovit. The innovative solution is a powder that consists of a blend of 12 essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Where it gets unique is the addition of a natural mineral silicate.

In other words, the concoction includes a volcanic rock sourced from South Africa called zeolite. According to the brand, Alcovit uses zeolite to capture and eliminate alcohol once it's ingested. If this can take place, the liver has to process less of the harmful substance.

Alcovit also helps to reduce the number of secondary toxins created when alcohol is metabolized. Reducing these "side effect toxins" can help to scale down the size of the hangover symptoms experienced. As an additional flourish, the added vitamins and minerals can bolster the body and provide extra energy and stress relief.

Alcovit is relatively new on the scene. It has a European Patent (# EP 2 538 950) from the E.P.A. at Munich, Germany, and is quite popular across Europe. Recently, it began pushing its international presence across the pond to North America. While time will only tell, American's ongoing love affair with alcohol bodes well for the anti-hangover solution as it makes its first foray into the U.S. market.

