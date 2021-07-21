Alcovit's Answer to the Hangover is a Volcanic Sponge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOTAKE GmbH is an innovative company with a revolutionary product. The brand's eponymous elixir offers to do more than just address existing hangover issues through body-bolstering vitamins. It also utilizes a unique, sponge-like ingredient to capture alcohol before it ever has a chance to be metabolized by the digestive system in the first place.

Most hangover "cures" on the market don't do anything beyond providing mediocre repair for existing damage. They typically consist of combinations of vitamins and antioxidants that help a body recover once a hangover has already set in.

Alcovit also includes a combination of important nutrients, such as vitamins A, C, E, D, and B. However, it goes further than mere nutritional support. Alcovit claims to offer a solution that heads off a hangover before it ever has a chance to materialize. It does this by absorbing the alcohol itself.

Each Alcovit sachet comes with 15 grams of ingredients. Seven grams consists of vitamins and nutrients. The remaining quantity is made up of the product's unique ingredient: zeolite. This natural mineral silicate is hand-harvested in South Africa. It's ground into a fine powder that is easy to ingest but large enough to avoid absorption into the digestive system. Instead, the powder works its way through the body until it's excreted.

The trick comes from zeolite's affinity for alcohol. The powdered rock attracts unmetabolized alcohol to itself, capturing a large portion of the substance before it's ever absorbed by the digestive system. In essence, it works like a sponge, "soaking up" undigested alcohol as it passes through the digestive tract.

Consumer trials have indicated that the consumption of Alcovit was able to decrease participants' blood alcohol concentration within 30 minutes by a mean quantity of 51%. This not only avoids the unpleasant sensations of a hangover. It can also support the liver and brain by preventing the need to process excessive quantities of alcohol.

While it's still new on the scene, Alcovit is gaining attention quickly. It has a growing interest in markets in Europe, Latin America, Australia, Asia, and most recently, the United States.

About Alcovit: Alcovit has been licensed to CDM MEDICAL LLC for the US market. This company specializes in identifying new supplements, medicines, cosmetics, and other products and devices with the goal of improving the quality of life and life expectancy of its global audience.

