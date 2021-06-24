Alcovit's Sponge-Like Effect Is Instrumental In Managing Hangovers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aftershock of a hangover is one of the most dreaded aspects of drinking. Whether one is drowning their woes, is having fun with friends, or merely has one too many drinks during dinner, waking up with a hangover the next day is the inevitable result. Alcovit is a new product that utilizes a unique ingredient to not only address hangover symptoms but help minimize the effect of the hangover itself right from the get-go.

Vitamins are a normal part of many hangover solutions, including Alcovit. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, drinking has the negative effect of, among other things:

Decreasing the number of digestive enzymes released by the pancreas;

Damaging cells in stomach and intestines walls and lining;

Disabling transport of nutrients into the blood.

These side effects can be ameliorated by providing essential vitamins through a hangover supplement.

While that's a great start, though, most products on the market stop with this symptom-focused activity. But Alcovit goes a step further by utilizing zeolite to proactively reduce the short-term effects of a hangover in the first place. The brand uses hand-harvested zeolite from South Africa that is milled to a consistency that can be easily ingested but not absorbed by the digestive system. The mineral silicate in the product works as a sort of sponge, attracting and absorbing undigested alcohol to itself.

The brand claims that Alcovit is both effective and has no adverse effects. This comes from the fact that the product itself does little more than harmlessly pass through the digestive tract. From there, the vitamins are absorbed to boost the body's response to the effects of drinking, while the zeolite and alcohol continue on and are expelled as waste.

The body of research supporting Alcovit's effectiveness is growing quickly. Testing has been able to demonstrate a decrease in blood alcohol concentration after using Alcovit, and the growing refrain of approval from the company's customers backs up the data.

The brand has already established a track record of success in Europe, Asia, and Australia. Recently, it also began to push into North American markets, where it hopes to find continuing success with a carousing consumer base desperately in search of a way to manage and reduce the unwanted effects of a hangover.

About Alcovit: The Alcovit label is housed under the parent company CDM MEDICAL LLC. CDM's mission is to find new supplements, medicines, cosmetics, and other products and devices that can improve the life expectancy and quality of life of individuals around the globe.

Please direct inquiries to:

Shayla Labor

(954) 573-8776

[email protected]

SOURCE Alcovit