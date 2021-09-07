Alcresta Therapeutics Announces Medicare Local Coverage Determination that Confirms Coverage for RELiZORB®

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc., a leading commercial-stage company focused on developing and commercializing novel enzyme-based products, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has published a Local Coverage Determination (LCD) on enteral nutrition (LCD ID No. 38955) that confirms coverage for RELiZORB® (immobilized lipase). RELiZORB is a first-of-its-kind digestive enzyme cartridge used in enteral feeding designed to mimic the function of pancreatic lipase.

The LCD addressing RELiZORB is effective September 5, 2021 and confirms that RELiZORB (an "inline digestive cartridge" falling under billing code B4105) is considered "reasonable and necessary," and is therefore covered by Medicare for beneficiaries who meet the coverage criteria for enteral nutrition and have a diagnosis of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

"This LCD is an important addition to the expanding medical policy gains achieved across commercial and government payers in recent years," said Jason Weiner, Chief Commercial Officer at Alcresta Therapeutics. "This determination reflects the clinical benefits RELiZORB provides patients suffering from rare and acute EPI conditions like cystic fibrosis and pancreatitis."

The full text of LCD ID No. 38955 is available at: https://www.cms.gov/medicare-coverage-database/details/lcd-details.aspx?LCDId=38955&ContrId=388&ver=5&ContrVer=1&bc=AAAAAAAAIAAAAAAA&

For more information on RELiZORB, please visit www.relizorb.com

About Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.

Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc. is dedicated to developing and commercializing novel, enzyme-based products designed to address challenges faced by patients living with gastrointestinal disorders and rare diseases. Alcresta currently markets RELiZORB for enterally fed patients with pancreatic insufficiency, which occurs in cystic fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and pancreatitis, and is developing platform applications for patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS) and prematurely born infants treated in the NICU. Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc. is backed by top-tier investors: Athyrium Capital Management, Bessemer Venture Partners, HealthQuest Capital, Frazier Healthcare Partners, and Third Rock Ventures. More information can be found at www.alcresta.com.

Internal Media Contact:

Corey Starke

Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.

[email protected]

617-431-3600

SOURCE Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.