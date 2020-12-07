Alcresta Therapeutics Appoints Alan Muney, MD To Board Of Directors

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc., a leading commercial-stage company focused on developing and commercializing novel, enzyme-based products, today announced the appointment of Alan Muney, MD to its Board of Directors. Dr. Muney is currently a senior healthcare advisor for Pritzker Private Capital, Arsenal Capital, Bain Management Consulting, and NEA Venture Capital.

"I feel privileged to be involved with such a talented team dedicated to the mission of bringing a great technology to market to help chronically ill patients," said Dr. Muney.

Previously Dr. Muney served as Cigna's Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Total Health and Network. In his role as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Muney was responsible for Cigna's clinical strategy and policy, health advocacy programs, coverage policy, and quality measurement and improvement. As lead for Total Health and Network, Dr. Muney was responsible for the market medical and clinical nurse executives, total health physician operations, total health clinical operations, and dental clinical operations, as well as medical, behavioral, and dental contracting. Dr. Muney also oversaw Cigna's team of doctors, dentists, nurses, and behavioral health clinicians involved in the company's health management and wellness programs.

Before joining Cigna, Dr. Muney was Executive Director in the Private Equity Group at The Blackstone Group, and CEO of Equity Healthcare, which he founded to manage the healthcare costs of Blackstone's portfolio companies. While at Blackstone, he also served on the Board of Directors of Vanguard Health System and Team Health. Prior to Blackstone, Alan was Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Oxford Health Plans and Chief Medical Officer of United Healthcare of the Northeast region from 1998-2007.

Mr. Muney is board-certified in pediatrics and received his B.S. in Biology and his Doctor of Medicine degrees from Brown University, and a Masters in Health Administration from the University of La Verne.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Muney," said Dan Orlando, Chief Executive Officer of Alcresta. "His extensive experience as a board-certified pediatrician, an executive at a national payer, and an advisor to leading healthcare investment firms makes Dr. Muney a valuable addition to Alcresta's Board of Directors."

About Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.

Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc. is dedicated to developing and commercializing novel enzyme-based products designed to address challenges faced by people living with gastrointestinal disorders and rare diseases. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to support a broad pipeline of products, with an initial focus on pancreatic insufficiency, which results in malabsorption common in cystic fibrosis, digestive cancers, premature birth, and other serious diseases. Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc. currently markets RELiZORB®, a first-of-its kind digestive enzyme cartridge that mimics the function of pancreatic lipase to break down fats into more absorbable fatty acids. Based in Massachusetts, Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc. is backed by top-tier venture investors: Athyrium Capital Management, Health Quest Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Frazier Healthcare Partners, and Third Rock Ventures.

RELiZORB, iLipase, the Alcresta capstone, and Alcresta Therapeutics are registered trademarks of Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc. All rights reserved.

