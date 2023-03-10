Alcrete Industries, LLC Completes Acquisition of Cape Fear Precast, LLC

Alabama-based precast concrete manufacturer announces acquisition and expansion into North Carolina.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcrete Industries LLC, a leading provider of high-quality precast concrete products, announced today that it has acquired Cape Fear Precast, LLC. This strategic move, which includes Cape Fear's NPCA (National Precast Concrete Association) Certified Plant and its 20-acre manufacturing site, will allow Alcrete to expand its reach and serve a significantly larger geography.

"We are pleased to welcome the Cape Fear Precast employees to the Alcrete Team," said Justin D. Norman, Chief Executive Officer, Alcrete Industries LLC. "This acquisition will allow us to better serve our customers with an expanded product portfolio. Additionally, the expansion into the North Carolina market is a key strategic growth initiative for Alcrete Industries."

Based in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Cape Fear Precast has been serving the eastern North Carolina and northern South Carolina market since 2000. Tom Krakauskas, co-owner of Cape Fear Precast, said, "We are excited to join forces with Alcrete Industries, a company that shares our commitment to providing high-quality precast concrete products and services." Jerome Coker, co-owner of Cape Fear Precast added, "This is a great move for the team at Cape Fear and will give them an opportunity to work with the amazing group at Alcrete."

According to Alcrete, the acquisition includes all of Cape Fear Precast's production facilities, equipment, and skilled workforce, which will allow Alcrete Industries to increase its production capabilities and competitiveness within the precast concrete market.

About Alcrete Industries:

Alcrete Industries is a Pell City, Alabama-based manufacturer of precast concrete products used in new construction. The company's products include round manholes, square/rectangular catch basins and vaults, headwalls, box culverts, and reinforced concrete pipe. Alcrete Industries' product is primarily for the movement of storm water purchased by excavating, utility, grading, and site contractors.

