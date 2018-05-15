Alcyon Health family planning and iron supplements for men and women coming to health and beauty e-commerce site VitaBeauti.com

"There are genetic predispositions and unbalanced diets — nature and nurture — that can lead to issues with family planning and iron deficiency," Alcyon co-founder Bryan Vantell said. "Both sources of health issues can be treated with high quality supplements, like that of Alcyon Health. Our supplements deliver results. We truly stand for 'uncomplicated, uncompromising nutrition' in every sense."

Alcyon products work in harmony for hopeful mothers and fathers, and include: ErosVigor, which consists of amino acids and plant-derived ingredients used to increase circulation, stamina and strength; FerraVitae, which is Carbonyl Iron, vitamins C and B12, and folic acid to treat anemia and iron deficiencies; and OvaVitae, which is myo-inositol, naturally-derived folate, vitamin E, coenzyme Q10 and antioxidants for enhanced female reproductive health and ovarian support.

"FerraVitae is a powerful iron complex that is gentle on the stomach," Vantell said. "The iron used is the purest form, ensuring low toxicity, and stored in a liquid capsule for fast absorption. We've added several nutrients to aid digestion and those suffering anemia."

Alcyon products are crafted by a team of leading healthcare experts and do not contain artificial colors, fillers or other unnecessary, unhealthy excipients.

For more information on Alcyon, visit www.alcyonhealth.com, or look to purchase products soon on www.VitaBeauti.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Shaun Cox, 561-544-0719

shaun@inhealthmedia.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alcyon-health-family-planning-and-iron-supplements-for-men-and-women-coming-to-health-and-beauty-e-commerce-site-vitabeauticom-300646814.html

SOURCE Alcyon Health LLC

Related Links

http://www.alcyonhealth.com

