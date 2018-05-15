Alcyone Lifesciences Announces Presentation on Intrathecal Physical Methods of Delivery of Gene Therapeutics at 2018 American Society of Cell and Gene Therapy Conference

Delivering disease modifying therapies, such as gene therapy, through the intrathecal space, is a complex, multifactorial and promising modality. Utilizing advanced biomedically engineered, platform solutions that utilize the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) dynamics to concentrate therapeutics to the targets of interest (TOIs) and increase residence time, can have significant positive impacts with both safety and efficacy for gene therapies.

"The utility of CSF dynamics in controlled precision delivery of gene therapy is one of our primary focuses. We look forward to contributing to the field of CNS gene therapy," said Deep Singh, vice president of research and development at Alcyone Lifesciences.

"It is a pleasure to apply my lab's expertise in cerebrospinal fluid dynamics to help innovate CNS drug delivery systems in partnership with Alcyone Lifesciences," said Bryn Martin, Ph.D., assistant professor of biological engineering at University of Idaho.

Poster Presentation Information:

Session Date/Time: Thursday May 17, 2018, 5:15 PM - 7:15 PM

Session Title: Synthetic/Molecular Conjugates and Physical Methods for Delivery of Gene Therapeutics I

Room: Stevens Salon C, D

Final Abstract Number: 620

Title: Intrathecal Drug Delivery Platform for Gene Therapy: An In Vitro & In Vivo Delivery Study

About Alcyone Lifesciences, Inc.

Alcyone Lifesciences, based in Lowell, Massachusetts, is a privately-held therapeutic device company and a leader in transforming disease modifying therapies for rare and orphan disorders through its Advanced Precision Delivery Platforms. For more information, please visit http://www.alcyonels.com/

