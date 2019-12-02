Alcyone Lifesciences to Present at Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

LOWELL, Mass., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcyone Lifesciences, Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to precision administered genetic therapies to treat complex neurological and oncological conditions through the company's proprietary advanced precision administration platforms, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, PJ Anand, will present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 12:10 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

About Alcyone Lifesciences, Inc

Alcyone Lifesciences, Inc., based in Lowell, Massachusetts, is a privately-held biotechnology company dedicated to precision administered genetic therapies to treat complex neurological and oncological conditions through the company's proprietary advanced precision administration platform. For more information, please visit www.alcyonels.com

Contact Information:

PJ Anand

Chief Executive Officer

pjanand@alcyonels.com

Phone: 978.709.1946

SOURCE Alcyone Lifesciences, Inc.

