Alcyone Lifesciences to Present at Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Dec 02, 2019, 08:30 ET
LOWELL, Mass., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcyone Lifesciences, Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to precision administered genetic therapies to treat complex neurological and oncological conditions through the company's proprietary advanced precision administration platforms, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, PJ Anand, will present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 12:10 p.m. ET in New York, NY.
About Alcyone Lifesciences, Inc
Alcyone Lifesciences, Inc., based in Lowell, Massachusetts, is a privately-held biotechnology company dedicated to precision administered genetic therapies to treat complex neurological and oncological conditions through the company's proprietary advanced precision administration platform. For more information, please visit www.alcyonels.com
Contact Information:
PJ Anand
Chief Executive Officer
pjanand@alcyonels.com
Phone: 978.709.1946
SOURCE Alcyone Lifesciences, Inc.
