Alcyone Lifesciences To Present on Precision Therapy Delivery Technologies for Antisense Oligonucleotide and Gene Therapy at the 2019 Oligonucleotide Discovery and Delivery Conference.

LOWELL, Mass., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcyone Lifesciences, Inc., a leader in transforming Disease Modifying Therapies for the Central Nervous System (CNS) and Oncology through its Advanced Precision Delivery Platforms, announced a presentation on its advanced precision therapy delivery platform for Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) and Gene Therapy at the 2019 Oligonucleotide Discovery and Delivery Conference.

The podium presentation is tomorrow, March 26, 2019 at 3:45pm and is titled "Breakthrough Technology for Intrathecal Delivery of Antisense Oligonucleotides." It will be presented by Krishna Subramanian, PhD, senior scientist at Alcyone Lifesciences. The conference is at the Hyatt Regency in Cambridge, MA.

Delivering disease modifying therapies, such as ASO and gene therapy, through the intrathecal space, is a complex, multifactorial and promising modality. Utilizing advanced biomedically engineered platform solutions, such as Alcyone's ThecaFlex DRx™ System which recently received Breakthrough Designation from the US FDA, Alcyone performed preclinical studies focused on antisense oligonucleotide and gene therapy delivery. The ThecaFlex DRx™ System consists of an implantable subcutaneous port and intrathecal catheter used to provide access for cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) aspiration and infusion of therapies approved for intrathecal bolus administration. In the pre-clinical study, Alcyone's ThecaFlex DRx™ system generated significantly targeted delivery and sustained visualization as compared to poor current standard manual lumbar punctures.

"The systematic development of a scientific process for evaluating the differences across therapy delivery modalities by using multiple factors such as concentration of therapeutics at specific regions of interest over time, could lead to better outcomes using current treatments with ASO's in several neuromuscular and neurodegenerative disorders. These studies highlight the unique profile of intrathecal delivery for therapies in the CNS to selectively target rostral regions that were previously not possible with a manual lumbar puncture," said Dr. Krishna Subramanian, senior scientist at Alcyone Lifesciences.

"In addition to the ThecaFlex DRx™ System, we are developing platform technologies that utilize the CSF dynamics in controlled precision delivery of ASO and gene therapy, which is one of our primary areas of focus, and we look forward to contributing further to this field of intrathecal medicines. We are excited to present this important scientific contribution in neuroscience by our scientist Dr. Krishna Subramanian," said Deep Singh, vice president of research and development at Alcyone Lifesciences.

About Alcyone Lifesciences, Inc.

Alcyone Lifesciences, based in Lowell, Massachusetts, is a privately-held therapeutic device company and a leader in transforming disease modifying therapies for rare and orphan disorders through its Advanced Precision Delivery Platforms. For more information, please visit www.alcyonels.com

