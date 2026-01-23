Aldabra 4 Liquidity Opportunity Vehicle, Inc. Announces Closing of $300.15 Million Initial Public Offering

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldabra 4 Liquidity Opportunity Vehicle, Inc. (the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 30,015,000 units, including 3,915,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option in full, at a price of $10.00 per unit on January 23, 2026. Total gross proceeds from the offering were $300.15 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

The units began trading on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "ALOVU" on January 22, 2026. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-third of one redeemable public warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "ALOV" and "ALOVW," respectively.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. and The Benchmark Company, LLC acted as co-managers. Chardan acted as advisor to the Company.

The public offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., 499 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10022, Attention: General Counsel, or by email at: [email protected].

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on January 21, 2026. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated, or that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

