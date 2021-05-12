Alden Investment Group is pleased to announce their latest partnership with the Adi Dassler International Family Office (ADIFO), an affiliate of Apollon Wealth Management, a $1.6 billion RIA

Alden Investment Group announces partnership with the Adi Dassler International Family Office (ADIFO). Tweet this

Allen Johnson, founding partner of ADIFO, discussed the ease of working with Alden during their onboarding over the last few months. "Getting set-up and registered with Alden's broker/dealer to transition our clients has been the easiest and most stress-free process I've ever experienced after 35 years in the industry. I've been through several broker/dealer changes in the past, but I've never seen anything like this. Alden's team took the time to know our business and products and customize their approach. They're on top of everything and are very aware of what we're looking to achieve. They make it easy."

Looking forward into the remainder of 2021, Brad Bradham is pleased with the benefits Alden Investment Group has to offer ADIFO as they move full speed ahead. "We have a partner to provide a broader array of products to meet our clients' needs from a service perspective, make it easier to run our business, and provide more investment opportunities."

About

Adi Dassler International Family Office (ADIFO) is a privately owned, independent, multi-family office. They strive to share their extensive expert competence network, and bespoke solutions with like-minded families and qualified individuals on a global basis. Visit adifo.net for more information.

Alden Investment Group is an independent firm with a full-service broker/dealer and registered investment adviser. The firm offers a large and diverse menu of services including individual account management, institutional research, investment banking, private placement offerings, wholesaling services, retirement plans, equity trading, fixed income trading, and options trading. Visit aldeninvestmentgroup.com for more information.

