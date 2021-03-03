Alderman & Company® Announces Another M&A Transaction

DANBURY, Conn., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alderman & Company®, a specialized provider of investment banking services to the middle market of the global aerospace and defense industry, today announced that it has facilitated the sale of its client, DynamicSignals, LLC, to Vitrek, LLC. Terms of the sale have not been made public.

About DynamicSignals

DynamicSignals LLC is a customer oriented industry leader in high-performance, accurate, and reliable data acquisition solutions. The company designs and manufacturers state of the art products ranging from high-speed standards-based electronic instruments to ultimate performance integrated systems via its primary product brands of GaGe, Signatec and KineticSystems. Major applications served are Manufacturing Test, Advanced Research in Ultrasonics, Lasers and Embedded Digital Processing to name a few. Customers include an impressive list of DoD entities (Navy, Airforce and Army) and large DoD prime contractors (Northrop, Raytheon, Honeywell, General Electric, etc.). DynamicSignals is based in Lockport, Illinois. Its website is: www.dynamicsignals.com .

About Alderman & Company

Founded in 2001, Alderman & Company® is a specialized investment bank exclusively providing sell-side M&A advisory services to middle market companies within the global aerospace and defense industry. Our clients include family-owned enterprises, microcap public companies, divisions of large corporations, and portfolio companies of private equity firms. Our services are built on comprehensive industry knowledge and years of process expertise providing business owners value-maximizing solutions for exiting their businesses. www.aldermanco.com

