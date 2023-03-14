Alderman & Company Announces Another M&A Transaction

DANBURY, Conn., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alderman & Company®, Aerospace & Defense M&A bankers exclusively focused on middle market aerospace and defense companies, today announced completion of another transaction. Alderman & Company announced that it has facilitated the sale of Whelan Machine & Tool, LLC ("Whelan") to Ajax Defense.

Steve Walker, CEO of Gremada Industries, owners of Whelan, commented, "We selected Alderman & Company to facilitate the sale of Whelan Machine & Tool because of their M&A expertise in the aerospace and defense sector. Their guidance and continued support through the sale process resulted in a successful, smooth transaction for our shareholders."

Bruce Andrews, Managing Director of Alderman & Company commented, "Whelan is an important member of our national defense industrial base and has a very talented management team and dedicated employees. It was an honor to have served in this regard."

About Whelan Machine & Tool, LLC

Whelan Machine and Tool, LLC. is a Louisville based business founded in 1989 with a solid reputation and a proven history of providing precision machined products and services. Whelan provides its customers with the unique solutions needed to support their precision machining requirements. Whelan offers manual and precision milling and turning services tailored to the individual needs of its clients. To accomplish this, Whelan has invested in advanced CNC multifunctional turning and vertical machining centers capable of handling projects of diverse sizes. Whelan is ISO 9001:2015 & AS9100D and ITAR Certified and can provide traceability throughout all phases of production. For more information, please visit http://www.whelanmachine.com/.

About Ajax Defense

Dedicated to strengthening & rebuilding critical supply chains in the U.S. defense industry, Ajax Defense, Inc. is a veteran owned small business holding company that invests in companies and important missions impacting the public sector. For more information, please visit https://ajax-defense.com.

About Alderman & Company®

Founded in 2001, Alderman & Company is a sell-side M&A banking firm dedicated to companies in the middle-market of the aerospace & defense industry. Clients include family-owned enterprises, microcap public companies, smaller divisions of large corporations, and mid-size portfolio companies of private equity firms. Securities transactions are effectuated by Alderman & Company Capital, LLC, member FINRA & SIPC. For more information, please visit www.aldermanco.com.

