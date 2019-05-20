Alderney Advisors Adds Key Staff for Growing Automotive Restructuring Practice

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alderney Advisors LLC, the premier turnaround and restructuring advisory firm focused on the automotive industry, has announced the addition of three key personnel to meet growing client requirements. Joining the firm are Benson Woo as Managing Director, Nicholas Junttila as Director, and Kenny O'Trakoun as Director.

A veteran of an OEM automaker and Tier One auto and truck suppliers, Benson Woo has worked on domestic and international restructurings as CFO at private and publicly traded global manufacturers. Woo recently served as CFO at Gibson Brands Inc., a supplier of iconic guitars and Philips branded consumer electronics.

Nick Junttila has worked on numerous automotive related assignments during his career with Detroit based commercial and investment banks and financial advisory firms. Most recently Nick served as Senior Vice President at UHY Advisors.

Kenny O'Trakoun has worked on leveraged debt and credit research assignments at Fitch Ratings, Credit Suisse and Barclays. Most recently Kenny was Director of Turnaround and Restructuring at FTI Consulting in New York, where his projects included the largest toy retailer.

"Benson, Nick and Kenny will add experience and depth to our bench, and will help us to meet the growing restructuring needs we see in the automotive sector" commented Alicia Masse, Managing Director of Alderney Advisors.

About Alderney Advisors

Alderney Advisors is the premier turnaround and restructuring advisory firm focused on the automotive industry. Clients include the major automakers in North America, Europe and Asia. Alderney was the lead financial advisory firm for global automakers in the largest vehicle recall in the automotive industry's history.

