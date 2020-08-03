Aldes announces next generation constant airflow regulator

"Aldes' constant airflow regulator has been one of our core products for years, but this is the first major update in technology the industry has seen in more than 10 years," said John Harrell, president of Aldes North America. "That's a testament to the reliability, durability and best-in-class design of our equipment. That's not changing. The new CAR3 delivers the same world-class function and performance that Aldes customers are used to, with added precision and a wider range of options."

Each CAR3 is built in the U.S. using a proprietary blend of amorphous thermoplastic resin treated with antimicrobial, anti-static, and flame-retardant materials to provide reliability and longevity. The regulator requires no maintenance under normal conditions and is guaranteed for an industry leading seven years.

The CAR3 is calibrated to respond to changes in pressure with no input from an external power source or signal. Each CAR3 is also available in a variety of assemblies to provide a complete solution.

Aldes specializes in manufacturing and distributing ventilation systems and components for residential and commercial markets, such as airflow balancing components, residential in-line fans and patented demand control terminal devices for commercial applications. The company also serves as an industry leader in both residential and commercial air-to-air heat and energy recovery solutions.

For more information, visit https://aldes.us/ and https://www.aldes.ca/.

