Management presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at the offices of Dechert, LLP in New York City.

A live webcast of the presentation and slide deck will be available via the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.aldeyra.com. Following the live webcast, an archived version will be available on the website until June 25, 2019.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is developing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, reproxalap, is a first-in-class treatment in late-stage development for dry eye disease and other forms of ocular inflammation. The company is also developing other product candidates for autoimmune and metabolic diseases. None of Aldeyra's product candidates have been approved for sale in the U.S. or elsewhere.

Corporate Contact:

David McMullin

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Tel: +1 781-761-4904 ext. 218

dmcmullin@aldeyra.com

Investor Contact:

Chris Brinzey

Westwicke Partners

Tel: 339-970-2843

Chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

Media Contact:

Cammy Duong

MacDougall Biomedical Communications

781-591-3443

cduong@macbiocom.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aldeyra-therapeutics-announces-2018-research-day-300669225.html

SOURCE Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aldeyra.com

