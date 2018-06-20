Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces 2018 Research Day

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

08:00 ET

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to development of next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it will host a Research Day to provide an update on current early-stage research programs.  The day will include presentations from members of the management team focusing on development plans for novel product candidates in systemic inflammatory disease, retinal disease, and cancer.

Management presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at the offices of Dechert, LLP in New York City.

A live webcast of the presentation and slide deck will be available via the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.aldeyra.com.  Following the live webcast, an archived version will be available on the website until June 25, 2019.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is developing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, reproxalap, is a first-in-class treatment in late-stage development for dry eye disease and other forms of ocular inflammation. The company is also developing other product candidates for autoimmune and metabolic diseases. None of Aldeyra's product candidates have been approved for sale in the U.S. or elsewhere.

Corporate Contact:
David McMullin
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.
Tel: +1 781-761-4904 ext. 218
dmcmullin@aldeyra.com

Investor Contact:
Chris Brinzey
Westwicke Partners
Tel: 339-970-2843
Chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

Media Contact:
Cammy Duong
MacDougall Biomedical Communications
781-591-3443
cduong@macbiocom.com

