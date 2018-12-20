Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Promotion of David McMullin to Position of Chief Commercial Officer

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to development of next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that David McMullin has been promoted to the position of Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. McMullin will oversee Aldeyra's strategic initiatives, commercial planning activities, marketing, and commercial infrastructure development.

"Based on his deep understanding of orphan and large pharmaceutical markets, Dave is well positioned to lead our commercial development efforts," commented Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Aldeyra. "I look forward to working closely with Dave as he prepares for commercialization of our late-stage clinical pipeline."

Mr. McMullin joined Aldeyra in May 2018 as Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Development and Strategy, and has more than 20 years of experience leading commercialization, business development, and strategic planning operations in the biopharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining Aldeyra, Mr. McMullin was Group Vice President and Head of U.S. Internal Medicine at Shire plc, a $1.4 billion commercial business unit. Mr. McMullin also ran Global Commercial Operations at Shire Plc and was an in-line Committee member, responsible for commercial performance and execution worldwide. Prior to his work at Shire, Mr. McMullin held roles of increasing responsibility in corporate strategy, marketing, sales, and operations at Novartis International AG. Mr. McMullin received an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Brigham Young University.

