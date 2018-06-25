Aldeyra Therapeutics Joins the Russell 3000® and 2000® Indexes

The Russell 3000® Index measures the performance of the largest 3,000 U.S. companies, representing approximately 98% of the investable U.S. equity market. The Russell 2000® Index measures performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000® Index. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index results in automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and style indexes.

Russell Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $8.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked to or invested in products based on the Russell U.S. Indexes. Russell Indexes are provided by FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information, visit: https://www.ftserussell.com/research-insights/russell-reconstitution.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is developing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, reproxalap, is a first-in-class treatment in late-stage development for dry eye disease and other forms of ocular inflammation. The company is also developing other product candidates for autoimmune and metabolic diseases. None of Aldeyra's product candidates have been approved for sale in the U.S. or elsewhere.

