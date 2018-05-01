Aldeyra Therapeutics Presents Dry Eye Disease Phase 2a Clinical Trial Results at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology 2018 Annual Meeting

"Reproxalap could represent an important treatment for many patients that suffer from dry eye disease," commented Gary Foulks, M.D., F.A.C.S. Professor Emeritus, Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences at the University of Louisville. "The activity demonstrated within one week of therapy in the Phase 2a clinical trial presented today suggests that reproxalap could have significant potential for the treatment of dry eye disease."

Fifty-one subjects with active dry eye disease were randomized equally to receive either topical ocular 0.1% reproxalap, 0.5% reproxalap, or 0.5% lipid formulation reproxalap four times daily. Results pooled from all drug groups indicated statistically significant changes in the Symptom Assessment in Dry Eye (SANDE) score, the ocular discomfort score, the overall 4-symptom score, tear volume (Schirmer test), osmolarity, and corneal staining (Lissamine Green). A modest dose response was observed, and improvement in symptoms was noted by one week of therapy. Improvement in corneal staining and osmolarity correlated with reduction in tear RASP levels. The tolerability of topical ocular 0.1% reproxalap was consistent with standard of care in dry eye disease patients, and there were no observed safety concerns, consistent with previous Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials.

In January 2018, Aldeyra announced the initiation of a Phase 2b clinical trial of topical ocular reproxalap in dry eye disease. The Phase 2b trial is expected to enroll 300 patients with active disease, randomized equally to receive either 0.1% reproxalap, 0.25% reproxalap, or vehicle for three months. Results of the trial are expected to be announced in the second half of 2018.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is developing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, reproxalap, is a first-in-class treatment in late-stage development for dry eye disease and other forms of ocular inflammation. Aldeyra is leveraging its experience in ocular inflammation to develop other product candidates for systemic inflammatory disease. None of Aldeyra's product candidates have been approved for sale in the U.S. or elsewhere.

About Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease is a common and chronic inflammatory disease estimated to affect approximately 20 million people in the United States, and is characterized by insufficient moisture in the anterior surface of the eye, leading to dryness, inflammation, pain, discomfort, irritation, and, in severe cases, decreased vision. Among physicians and patients, existing therapy for dry eye disease is generally regarded as inadequate.

